This Mom Has Ingenious Trick To Stop Kids From Hitting Each Other; Netizens Thrilled

Siblings often get into fights during their childhood but a smart mother has found a way to stop her kids from indulging in them. Diksha Basu came up with a plan to prevent her kids from hitting each other and her tweet has gone viral. In the post, she mentioned the trick that she used to stop them from fighting with each other. The post has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views.

Diksha Basu in her tweet mentioned that she told her kids that they would get only one chance to hit each other in a day. She further advised them to think over the best chance and not waste their turn. The kids were now thinking and not hitting each other. While calling herself "genius", she said that the "actual hitting has stopped". Take a look at the post.

told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius) — Diksha Basu (@dikshabasu) June 2, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has managed to gather over 37,000 likes and more than 2,700 Retweets. Netizens impressed by the trick of smart mother took to the comments section to express their opinion. Some of the users praised her tricks while others talked about their experiences at home. One user commented, "One time I forgot to put money under my son's pillow in exchange for a tooth. ( tooth fairy). I told him that because he didn’t brush his teeth at night his tooth had a cavity and the tooth fairy only collects good teeth. He brushed regularly after that. Genius!." Another user commented, "You are a real genius! They must send you for peace negotiation between Israel and Palestine." Another person wrote, "Lol.. Mine have a deal between them. The one who hits first will be hit three times back by the other. Since that pact, it has reduced quite a bit!". Check out some user reactions.

I can relate it to leave policy of IT Companies where People eventually end up wasting their leaves by not using them — krishna bhagavan (@krishkrish8055) June 3, 2021

For the sake for Short term gains you've acquired Long term pains..

All the best for judgement day.. — GTN (@gTNnow) June 3, 2021

They’re playing checkers and you’re playing chess 😌 — Priyanka Bose (@mspriyankabose) June 2, 2021

This tweet made me realise the only reason to have kids: turn your daily life into a reality show of your choosing — Sethu Pradeep (@theSethu) June 3, 2021

this works for when they're older too: I told mine they could screw up once -- come home late, make me worry -- but after that I'd not be able to trust them, so make it count... so far (26 and 21) they haven't used their fail... — Rachel Vail (@rachelvailbooks) June 3, 2021

Extreme parenting — डैनियल डेविडसनDanny (@DipsDanDavidson) June 3, 2021

This one hit deal might be more dangerous because all the anger of miltiple hits wud be Packed in one single punch.🤣🤣🤣 — footnotebutimportant (@Heptagon84) June 3, 2021

