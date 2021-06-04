Last Updated:

This Mom Has Ingenious Trick To Stop Kids From Hitting Each Other; Netizens Thrilled

Mother uses a trick to stop her kids from fighting with each other. The post has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their view in comments section.

Apoorva Kaul
Siblings often get into fights during their childhood but a smart mother has found a way to stop her kids from indulging in them. Diksha Basu came up with a plan to prevent her kids from hitting each other and her tweet has gone viral. In the post, she mentioned the trick that she used to stop them from fighting with each other. The post has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views.

Mother shares trick to stop kids from hitting each other

Diksha Basu in her tweet mentioned that she told her kids that they would get only one chance to hit each other in a day. She further advised them to think over the best chance and not waste their turn. The kids were now thinking and not hitting each other. While calling herself "genius", she said that the "actual hitting has stopped". Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has managed to gather over 37,000 likes and more than 2,700 Retweets. Netizens impressed by the trick of smart mother took to the comments section to express their opinion. Some of the users praised her tricks while others talked about their experiences at home. One user commented, "One time I forgot to put money under my son's pillow in exchange for a tooth. ( tooth fairy). I told him that because he didn’t brush his teeth at night his tooth had a cavity and the tooth fairy only collects good teeth. He brushed regularly after that. Genius!." Another user commented, "You are a real genius! They must send you for peace negotiation between Israel and Palestine." Another person wrote, "Lol.. Mine have a deal between them. The one who hits first will be hit three times back by the other. Since that pact, it has reduced quite a bit!". Check out some user reactions.

