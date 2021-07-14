This Optical Illusion Tricks You Into Thinking That Spinning Wheel Is Shimmering; Watch

An optical illusion has got everyone hooked into believing that the spinning wheel reflects illusionary shimmery lights when it is rotating. The star polygon is called "Scintillating Starburst," which is made of concentric star polygons that induce illusory scintillating rays or beams. The illusion explains that our brain "connects the dots" to create a subjective reality of what we see.

This continuously rotating optical illusion has been developed by New York University researchers and a fashion production company Recursia Studios. Founder and CEO Recursia, Michael Karlovich, while talking about this illusion, said that grid-based illusion evokes faint illusory lines that help in "understanding visual processing." They allow us to "distinguish mere sensation of physical object properties from the perceptual experience," he added. Recursia also asked the viewers to note the observation. “If the background is brighter than the shape, the illusory rays will appear brighter than the background. If the background is darker than the shape, the illusory rays will appear darker than the background. If background and shape are isoluminant, no rays appear,” they explained.

The team of researchers tested 167 versions and involved 100 participants to analyse the impact of the illusion on the nervous system. The versions varied in shape, size, brightness, and complexity to challenge the noticeable differences. The participants' responses varied with the different structures of the Starburst.

"Never seen before shade" of Cyan

In another such optical illusion, social media user Kate Bacon showed the colour of Cyan. The "True Cyan" as Bacon called was demonstrated in her YouTube video. The 30 second long video gave the chance for the users to see the unique colour for the first time. The users were instructed to stare at the white dot in the red circle as the camera slowly panned out. In the end, the viewer must observe a colour appear like a halo around the red. The video amazed over 1million views and left people fascinated.

