This Paris-based Artist's Rooftop Stunts Have Stunned Netizens, Watch Video

For those with a fear of heights, the Paris-based artist doing stunts on rooftops will be a daredevil. Ben Cante or 'Nebow' is known for performing death-defying stunts with ease across the Parisian skyline. The stunts of Cante has garnered the attention of netizens on social media.

Ben Cante stunts

Ben Cante often shares videos of his stunts on rooftops on social media. Cante has performed risky jumps and walked on narrow ledges on rooftops in the videos that he has posted on Instagram. He has 60.2K followers on Instagram. In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Cante can be seen walking on narrow ledges of a roof. In one of the videos, Cante can be seen performing push-ups in between the gaps of the roof.

Netizens, stunned by the stunts of the artist shared their views in the comments section. Some of the users expressed amazement at the stunt while others seem worried about the artist performing such risky stunts. One user commented, "You are definitely crazy". Another individual commented, "Dont play with your life dude! If you are so much bored with it, then move one". "Amazing covering this video i like it and i miss this moment", commented another user.

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced on social media that showed a man dressed up in a Superman outfit trying to stop a bus. The man who was trying to perform the stunt gets hit by the bus. Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade, who goes by the name 'Superman' looks shocked when a bus he is attempting to stop hits him. He attempted the stunt in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros, as per a report by Daily Mail. The video shows him confidently standing in the middle of the road as a speeding bus approaches him. Before he could do anything, he gets hit by the vehicle.

IMAGE: Ben.Cante/Instagram

