This Tiny Stop Motion 'pizza-making' Video Is Inexplicably Satisfying; Watch

Not just pizza-lovers, the entire world is fond of the smell of freshly baked pizza and the bubbly cheese along with chopped toppings. However, even if you are not a pizza fan, this stop motion video of 'pizza-making' is a must-watch because the artist makes mini pizza with her mini tools and wool. Take a look:



The 53-second long clip begins with Andrea tossing the woollen dough to make the pizza base. Then she stirs the pizza sauce, made of tomato puree, with a spatula. Then she pours the sauce on the base and spreads it evenly with the spatula. Then she tops the pizza with finely chopped mushrooms, anchovies and grated woollen cheese. Lastly, she shoves the pizza into the oven. While she waits for the pizza to be baked, she pours wine into the glass too. Finally, she cuts them into slices and plates them along with the wine.

The video was shared on Reddit's 'Oddly/Satisfying' page on August 2, Monday. The clip has amassed over 43.6k likes and 92% upvotes. Above 500 viewers commented on the video. While some said they are "sloshing," some gasped after noticing how tiny details were taken care of while filming the video. "Freaking spatula got freaking sauce on it when he stirred," one said. Last but not the least, one mentioned the need for a "tiny oven mitt" to avoid burns while grabbing the tiny oven rack.

The inexplicably satisfying video shows how Andrea Love preparing astonishingly tiny pizzas with wool. Andrea is an artist who often shares unique stop motion cooking videos on her Instagram account. This video, which is now shared on Reddit was originally shared on Instagram by Andrea herself. Her woollen meals are too cute to be had! She prepared dishes like woollen Banana split, woollen lemonade, and last but not the least, woollen Pizza-making. She also shared a Behind The Scene (BTS) video of the Pizza-making with felt. The video crossed over 65,000 love reactions and 600 comments, all gushing over how cute the tiny dishes look.

(With input from @Andreacreates/Instagram)

