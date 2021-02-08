This Video Of A Snow-covered Railway Station In Himachal Pradesh Is Absolutely Divine

In a Twitter post, the Ministry of Railways on February 5 shared a spellbinding sight of a train that was on a halt at the Taradevi Station, Himachal Pradesh. The video shows a train standing at the station, covered in a blanket of snow. According to the caption, the train had stopped at the Taradevi Station on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route amid heavy snowfall, and passengers were seen waiting, clicking pictures and recording the picturesque location.

Spellbinding !



Taradevi Station of Shimla-Kalka heritage route covered in a blanket of snow is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/yOeTrpu4rF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 5, 2021

Since shared the video has been viewed over 18,000 times and it has also garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While several netizens described that scene as "blissful" and "amazing", others wrote, "It is really fantastic and awesome". One user even shared another video of the same train and said that he and his family were trapped at the station due to the snowfall.

Myself with family trapped in this train pic.twitter.com/4CJlMZpfMm — santosh (@santoshhihai) February 5, 2021

Hogwarts express starting in 2 mins 😀 — Arunachaleswaran (@arun_d_apocalyp) February 7, 2021

Indeed spellbinding and incredible — Rajashree B Mustafi (@Rajashreebm) February 6, 2021

It's called beauty of snow covered hills #toytrain of shimla 🚂🚃🚃🚃 — Kushal Singh Thakur (@ikushalsingh) February 6, 2021

India's Hogwarts 😊😊 — Pavanmahaveer (@Pavanmahaveer1) February 8, 2021

IT IS REALLY FANTASTIC, AMAZING AND AWESOME SIR 👌👏. — Sanku Sadasiva Bhaskara Rao (@bhaskarraosank) February 5, 2021

BLISSFUL TO WATCH — sureshjain dilipkumar (@SureshjainD) February 5, 2021

HP reel under sub-zero temperatures

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s major tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie have been shivering at sub-zero temperatures in recent days. As per data provided by the Meteorological department, Kufri received 60 cm snowfall, followed by Shimla 57 cm, Keylong and Kalpa 6 cm each, Manali 5 cm and Dalhousie 3 cm. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said, Manali registered a low of zero degree Celsius and the minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla settled at minus 3.1, minus 1.2 and minus 1 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in the state decreased by two to three degrees Celsius, Singh said. The weather will remain dry from February 6 to 11, he added.

