This Video Of Toddler Playing With 2 Puppies Is The Perfect Fix For Midweek Blues; Watch

Internet is often filled with endearing videos of babies, which can bring a smile to the netizens' faces. Continuing with the trend, a new video has surfaced on social media which features a baby and two puppies. The adorable video of the toddler and puppies playing together has melted the hearts of internet users and they cannot not stop themselves from reacting to the cuteness.

Baby and puppies playing together

The video has been posted by a user who goes by the name '@MackBeckyComedy' on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, "So much joy…" The video shows a baby who is sitting on the floor. The baby is joined by two puppies who can be seen playing with him and showering him with love. The kid can be seen happily playing with them and reciprocating the love to puppies. Watch the video here:

So much joy… 😆👩‍❤️‍👨❤️ pic.twitter.com/8EqPXJTVUT — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) October 12, 2021

Since being posted on the microblogging site on 12 October, the clip has garnered over 11K views and several reactions. The cute video of the doggo has caught the attention of social media users who showered love on the baby and puppies. One user commented, "Puppy kisses are the absolute best." Another user commented, "Pure innocence...just too cute." Another individual commented, "Awwww yes, special times."

This is not the first time, that a cute video of a dog and his human friend has surfaced on the internet. Recently, a video of a dog named 'Meeka the Husky' surfaced on the photosharing site, who gives an epic reaction when kissed by his owner. The video shows a husky wearing an orange scarf on his neck and his owner recording the epic reaction. As the video proceeds, it starts with a subtitle: "I love the kisses dad." Soon, the young man recorded kissing the husky to see the dog's reaction. While kissing the dog, the owner asks, "Do you like it?" Interestingly, the dog reacts with a "yes" and as he gave his consent for more kisses, the young man went on to kiss the dog more times to see his reaction.

Image: Twitter/@MackBeckyComedy