‘Thoda Reading Corona’: Authors Engage Kids With Read-aloud Sessions

What’s Viral

With schools and colleges shut, and offices insisting employee to work from home, some Indian children’s author have started holding daily read-aloud sessions.

Thoda

With schools and colleges shut, and offices insisting employee to work from home, some Indian children’s author have started holding daily read-aloud sessions on several social media platforms. As families are now quarantined within their own houses, parents need to ensure that their children are both home-schooled and entertained. In a bid to keep the kids busy, the authors started with an initiative named ‘Thoda Reading Corona’. 

While speaking to a local media outlet, author Tanu Shree Singh said that the initiative was inspired by international authors like Oliver Jeffers and Mo Willems who came together for online read-aloud and activities. Singh said that, similarly, the Indian authors wanted to something for the Indian children as well. Furthermore, Singh added that the initiative will also distract kids for that time while the adults are busy dealing with their own work. She also emphasised on the fact that it is a good idea to do things from home not venture out. 

‘Great way of connecting’ 

While giving the credit of the initiative to author Bijal Vachharajani, Singh said that they also have schedule till March 31 and every day at 11am, the authors on the schedule post stories on their page which is later shared on a private group called ‘The Reading Racoons’. Vachharajani reportedly called the initiative a ‘community effort’. 

Vachharajani said that she thought that it would be nice to open u access to books so that when the kids are bored that can easily listen to stories. She further added that they are also trying to put in activities that parents and guardians can with their children. She reportedly called the initiative a ‘great way of connecting’ and ‘showing solidarity’ to each other. 

