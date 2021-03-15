Last Updated:

Three Cats Complete Obstacle Challenge Leaving Netizens In Splits, Watch Video

A video has been surfaced on the Twitter in which cats have crossed obstacle of glasses in different ways. The video has gained the attention of netizens.

From Twitter to Instagram, social media applications are filled with adorable videos of animals. People often come across videos of animals doing the obstacle challenge and in a similar fashion, a video has surfaced on Twitter in which three cats have crossed obstacle of glasses in different ways. Since being shared, the video has gained the attention of netizens and accumulated tons of comments.

Three cats complete obstacle challenge

The video has been shared by a Twitter user StanceGrounded along with a hilarious caption. The video opened with showing glasses as obstacles and soon the first cat came. The first cat without dropping any glass completes the challenge in a perfect manner. The second cat then completes the challenge by dropping two-three glasses. The third cat finishes the challenge most hilariously. Take a look at the video.

The video has been shared on March 14, the video has gathered over 9.2 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "They're adorable." "Cat 1&2 are girls cat 3 the boy!", wrote another person. "There’s two types of people, those who try to carefully navigate life’s obstacles or cat 3", commented another user. Another individual commented, "I’m cat 3 too, but without the hesitation at the beginning." Some of the netizens reactions. 

Cat Celebrates 10 Years As Mouse-catcher In Chief

Larry the cat, who was recruited back in 2011 by then-PM David Cameron, marked a decade as Britain’s mouse-catcher in chief on February 15. According to Associated Press, Larry is a former stray and he was adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. He was recruited to London’s 10 Downing Street to deal with a pack of rats seen running around near the British leader’s official residence, after which he was given the title ‘Chief Mouser’ to the Cabinet Office, which is an unofficial pest control post. 

 

 

 

