Three Friends Celebrating B'day After Turning 100 Within Days Of Each Other Wins Hearts

The incident of three friends who turned 100 years old within days of each other is cheering many internet users. Ruth, Lorraine, and Edith are the focus of the Facebook post which was shared by the Atria Senior Living community, where the trio is currently staying. Several netizens have showered appreciation for the story since it was published, showing how much it touched their hearts

"'It's not every day you get to celebrate someone turning 100 years old, but Atria West 86 in New York City had three wonderful ladies reach that milestone within days of each other. Ruth, Lorraine, and Edith celebrated with cake and a champagne toast. When asked how it feels to be 100, Edith said it “feels wonderful,” and Ruth said it “blows her mind.” With more than 40 news outlets there to cover the event, Lorraine said it made her “feel like a celebrity!” And we agree − these women are stars. Atria is pleased to celebrate this monumental moment and wish each of them a happy birthday​" the Facebook post shared by Atria Senior Living stated.

Several people have responded to the story since it was published, showing how much it touched their hearts. "Congratulations On All Your Milestone Birthdays May God Continue To Keep You In His Care And Watch Over You Enjoy Your Week,” wrote a Fb person. “Happy birthday beautiful ladies. You all wear those 100 years beautifully,” shared one other. “Happy birthday you look so good at that age. GOD bless you,” wrote the 3rd user.

