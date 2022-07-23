Tiger Brings Traffic To A Halt & Cops Ensure Its Smooth Passage; Internet Gives Thumbs Up

Deforestation and urbanisation have been major factors in the reduction of forest cover and wild creatures entering human space. It has become common to hear about human-animal conflicts and the multiple accidents caused as a consequence in recent days. In another such incident, alert traffic police officials played an important role in preventing such an accident. The officials created a safe passage for a tiger to cross a highway by stopping the traffic, and their actions have won praise online.

The viral video opens up to show traffic police stopping commuters on both sides by gesturing to them to halt their vehicles and not move. After a while, a tiger was seen coming out of a forest and then walking across the road to the forest on the other side.

The motorists and bikers were seen taking their phones out and capturing the tiger's movement. One could also see many vehicles stationed in a similar way on the other side of the road. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter, thanking the officials and people for letting the wildcat cross the road peacefully. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location". Many people took to Twitter to claim that the incident took place on the National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra.

Netizens' reaction to traffic police ensuring tiger crosses road peacefully

The trending video has garnered around 115K views and 5.7K likes. Many users shared their views on the video. A user wrote, "Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India". "Quite a Rare Situation... this Tiger has accepted human presence .. or was it not hungry !! (sic)" was another response. Another person commented, "We need green corridors for easy passage".

