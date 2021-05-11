Video: Tiger With 'red Collar' Roams Freely In Houston; Residents Terrified

A Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted earlier on Monday taking casual strolls around a Houston neighborhood, freaking and terrifying the passersby, onlookers, and residents. The scenes unleashed for hours until an off-duty sheriff's deputy saw what appeared to be a ‘petted' tiger and “held it at gunpoint”. The wild ferocious cat was also briefly lying in the front yard of a residence on Sunday night at 1100 block of Ivy Wall Drive. The son arrived in the car, and fired a tweet: “Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street?”

As the chaos went on with those noticing the collared tiger, at first mistaking it for a dog, then sounding alarmed, one neighbourhood American man armed himself and went on the roads, yelling, apparently at the Tiger: “Get the f*** back inside, hurling profane statements across the streets, according to the footages that emerged and were aired live by the Houston broadcasters. Many saw the off-duty Waller County sheriff's officer backpedaling with his “gun” aimed at the big cat, although he did not shoot.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

@joerogan you were right about TX owning so many Tigers! This evening in the middle of Houston in my sister’s neighborhood! Tiger was not hurt. @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/36GrdZK9s3 — AWeb13 (@AlainaW69265029) May 10, 2021

So this happened a short while ago. Yeah, literal Tiger my neighborhood. Right after they brought it back inside they loaded it into an SUV and barreled out of their driveway over the lawn and fled from the police. pic.twitter.com/0bzYML3vTu — a Dan of action (@theSurlyBiker) May 10, 2021

A reporter with The Houston Chronicle Julian Gill, who shortly reached the site to take the stock of the chaotic situation in the neighbourhood, told the network that the Royal Bengal Tiger’s apparent caretaker was with a zoo. Several inhabitants of the area were given an alert on the ‘Nextdoor’ app about the looming threat of the rogue tiger relaxing and exploring the neighbourhood while the handlers were missing in action. As the panic ensued, Jill said in the televised report that someone appeared in a white Jeep Cherokee, picked the tiger, and took off. As per the law in the US, pets such as a tiger are not permitted unless the handler is licensed to keep exotic animals at home. Later, the police launched search raids and caught the 28-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas in a high-speed pursuit, fleeing with the tiger.

Handler caught in high speed pursuit also owns 'monkeys'

In a statement issued Monday, the Houston Police officers said that the handler was charged with a felony, and evading police. He had screeched off in wheels shortly after he had heard the cops arrive. At a press conference, Houston Police Commander Ron Borza said that Cuevas was free on $250,000 bail. Then tiger is still unaccounted for. Victor Cuevas' attorney told reporters: "Where's the tiger is a good question," without giving out relevant details. Cuevas also reportedly has two monkeys, Borza told reporters, adding that the monkeys are legal to possess in Houston if they are under 30 pounds. He told the broadcasters that the whereabouts of the monkeys are still unclear. A probe was ordered by the police department's Major Offenders Division.

HPD Commander Borza provides update on scene of where a tiger was found yesterday at Ivy Wall https://t.co/zPO6ESJ2E3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2021

Our Animal Cruelty Unit, along with @BARC_Houston are currently investigating the incident in which a tiger was seen at 1103 Ivy Wall Drive about 8 p.m. on Sunday (May 9). The male owner was seen escorting the tiger to the residence then putting it into his vehicle. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2021

The vehicle described as a white Jeep Cherokee. The male, with the tiger, then fled at a high rate of speed. Responding HPD officers attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it a short time later. 2/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2021

