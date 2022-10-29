Mouth Taping Trend On Social Media Goes Viral, Doctors Call It Dangerous

Tik Tok has been a source of several fallacious trends; the latest one being mouth taping. Social media influencers say it helps them sleep better. Videos using the hashtag #mouthtaping have raked up 25 million views.

The viral trend claims that if one's mouth is shut, the mind trains itself to breathe through the nose. This helps in shutting down snoring too, something which disturbs the snorer's sleeping partners. Carleara Weiss, PhD, MS, RN, Aeroflow Sleep’s sleep said, "Mouth taping consists of using tape to keep the lips together during sleep."

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine warns against this

Partnering with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends people from the ages of 18-60 years of age to get at least 7 hours of sleep. However, one-third of working Americans do not get that as per a 2019 study by Healthline. In America, about 40 per cent of men are regular snorers, compared to 24 per cent of women.

Several health experts believe that sleeping with mouth agape is not a good idea as unfiltered and cold air enters one's lungs. Also, sleep experts say that sleeping with the mouth open is also linked with bad breath and tooth decay. However, Dr Federico Cerrone, Sleep medicine specialist of Atlantic Health System, believes that though social media influencers enlist the benefits of mouth taping, its risks are high.

Cerrone says, "It’s incredibly dangerous and is likely a quick fix instead of treating the root cause." According to Healthline, mouth taping worsens sleep apnea, and obstructed breathing, especially if one has cold, allergic reactions to the tape and disrupted sleep.