TikTok Video Of Man Playing Cricket Alone Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Breaks Internet

People all over the world have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves and others engaged, amid the coronavirus lockdown. They are sharing various enthralling videos on social media on what to do in self-isolation. Amid this, a video of a person, playing cricket all by himself on his terrace has gone viral and netizens are in splits after watching this video.

The video which has been shared on TikTok, shows TikTok user @rajvendersingh playing cricket all alone on his terrace. He is seen batting, bowling and fielding, all by himself. He is seen playing the multi-player game, all by himself, amid self-isolation. He is seen bowling a rather sluggish delivery from the side of the pitch. He then drops the bat after playing the role of a batsman and then chases the ball, playing the role of a fielder, as he is the only fielder in the game. He even manages to get the batsmen run out. The soundtrack that is playing in the background goes with the situation that he is in.

What a player

Within two days of being shared, the video has garnered a million views and has garnered over 4.8 lakh likes, more than 72,000 shares and tons of comments. People were impressed after seeing the video and the amazing skills displayed by the person in the video. They were also impressed by the idea that the person has used to combat this situation. These are some comments on the post. One person said, “Good player.” Another said, “Full funny.” One person commented, “What a player.” This TikTok user definitely displays that self-isolation can be lonely but it doesn’t have to be boring.

