TikTok users begin Holi celebrations with music, filters and hashtags

As the country gears up to celebrate the festival of colours on March 10, TikTok users have already started Holi celebrations with Holi themed filters and stickers. Many celebrities including Ravi Dubey have joined the list of users who are posting their wishes on the video-sharing app. Other users have taken the opportunity to post videos of them dancing to the tunes of hit Holi songs. Watch everything here:

Coronavirus hits Holi in India

Meanwhile, as coronavirus hit the nation, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has cancelled the March 9 'Holi Milan' programme as a preventive measure, the Raj Bhawan said on March 7. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to stay away from 'Holi Milan' programmes and had appealed to people to refrain from attending social functions in view of coronavirus. "Coronavirus is an infectious virus and its infection spreads from one person to another. Therefore, protection is more important than treatment," he had said in a tweet.

Events cancelled

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has reportedly said that he will not participate in Holi get-together functions in view of the coronavirus scare. The state government has also directed all its departments to suspend till March 31 the biometric attendance system in view of coronavirus cases reported in India. Keeping in view the advisory of the central government in connection with novel coronavirus, Baghel will not take part in 'Holi Milan' functions," a government public relations official said. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an advisory to the state governments has asked to advise people to avoid visiting crowded places and public meetings, he said.

