TikTok Users Dish Out Unusual Safety Tips Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, strict lockdowns have been imposed in many parts of the world in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. People have been taking to social media to share tips and tricks on how to stay safe but TikTok users seem to be going overboard with weird suggestions such as cleansing vegetables in the washing machine to disinfecting banknotes with sanitizer.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 17,000 across the globe with a total of 392,159 reported cases across the world.

TikTok becoming too intense

Take a look at the unusual methods being employed during the lockdown to stay safe

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was also seen using some hand sanitizers that was offered to him by a security guard before entering a building.

Read: TikTok In Yet Another Controversy; Is The App Curating Content Of Only Beautiful People?

Read: This TikTok Trend Requires Pet Owners To Playfully Scare Their Dogs; Watch

TikTok controversy

TikTok is amongst the biggest social media platforms used by numerous people worldwide. The app is famous for short videos and allows users to make their quirky clips to share it with the world. However, as per recent reports, the parent company ByteDance in a controversial move has asked its moderators to not showcase the contents of people who are obese or unattractive. This is not the first time that TikTok has faced such a controversy. The company has reportedly been censoring content from users with disabilities.

Read: This TikTok Trend Requires Pet Owners To Playfully Scare Their Dogs; Watch

Read: ‘Kutty Story’ From Upcoming Film 'Master' Has TikTok Grooving Even After A Month

As per reports, TikTok in an internal document has been pulling down contents by specific sets of users from appearing on top of the search list. The organisation has also asked its moderators to hold back live streams that may cause any national outbursts.

However, while talking to a news portal, the Tiktok spokesperson revealed that the organisation took these measures to eliminate bullying on the social media app. The spokesperson also mentioned that these guidelines are no longer being applied.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.