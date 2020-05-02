'Brutally Honest Corgi Siblings' Break Internet With Q&A TikTok Video

A video of a Welsh Corgi siblings playing the witty game of Q&A on the TikTok has enthralled the internet. Posted on the official account dedicated to the pets, the video was captioned as “brutally honest corgi siblings” and featured the dogs named Morty and Maple. The clip, which is almost 30 seconds long and hashtagged #corgisoftiktok, has garnered over 293.8k likes and 1170 comments.

In the adorable video, the two dogs can be seen perched on the couch when the owner starts the question-answer round asking “who is Morty?”, to which Maple diligently answers by tapping his sibling with his paw. Further, the owners ask questions like “who is more friendly?”, and “Who is the chonky one?”, to which the pups reply smartly, impressing the TikTok users. At one point, when the owner asks who out of the two dogs who the mean one is, the pets argue in a cute manner as Morty signals at Maple who barks in disagreement as to the two dogs then settle on the same answer for who the bossy one out of two is.

Read: Dog Filled With Excitement After Meeting Its Best Friend After A Month; Watch

Read: Memes Of The Week: Netizens Enjoy Oil Prices And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Memes

"Dogs follow English commands well"

The video sparked jitters of laughter on TikTok as users adored the pair and their wits and demanded a part 2 to be released soon. “That is honestly sooo cute,” wrote a TikTok user. “Corgis are so cute!” wrote another. “The dogs are intelligent,” wrote the third. Some users appreciated the owners for training the dogs so well and admired how well they got along with each other despite the disagreements on a few opinions. “They are incredibly cute I love your dogs where are you guys from! I think for the name Marty sound like New Yorkers! Anyway I love your dogs are beau,” wrote a curious TikTok user making a heart emoji at the dogs. A few users were surprised that the dogs understood the English language so well and followed every question so clearly. “How do they understand English?” wrote a user making a shocked face emoji at the video.

Read: Lazy Dog Sparky Takes The Internet By Storm, Netizens Hail His Adorable Indolence. Watch

Read: Dog Interrupting Weatherman's Live 'work From Home' Reporting Leaves Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.