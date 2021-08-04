TikTok’s Frozen Honey Trend Goes Viral, Experts Say Excessive Honey Intake Is Dangerous

TikTok always has some weird and wonderful trends but its trends often make way on other internet platforms. The latest trend which has gone viral on TikTok is a bizarre food trend in which people have been freezing honey and eating it. The experts, however, have raised concern over the honey-eating trend popular among teenagers, reported 7News. Experts feel that this could affect the digestive system of teenagers.

In the latest trend on TikTok, people keep honey in a bottle and refrigerate it for few hours or overnight. The people then squeeze the bottle and honey comes out of it and then TikTokers eat it. Some people have made their own concoction by mixing honey, spicy rainbow strips, spicy mango gummies and candies. After being frozen, these concoctions seem similar to frozen honey. But, now the experts have warned against the trend as they feel the intake of the amount of honey is what matters. Experts have informed that small amounts of honey are not harmful but eating more of a bottle can lead to sugar overload. Several videos of the TikTok trend has been shared in a video on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic in the US told 7News that eating honey in small amounts is healthy but excessive eating of honey to gain a lot of followers is 'crazy'. Kirkpatrick mentioned that young people having a bottle of frozen honey can experience diarrhoea, stomach pain, bloating and other adverse effects. Kirkpatrick added that one in three people have dietary fructose intolerance which means they don't absorb fructose the way they should do. Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development revealed that the trend is okay for adults but it can be problematic for teenagers. Experts expressed concern over the sticky substance that could hurt people's teeth.

