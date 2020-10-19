'Time Is Running Out': Chennai Man's Self-written Obituary Reminds People To 'live Well'

Self-written obituary of Chennai man has gone viral across social media platforms and is leaving netizens emotional and teary-eyed. Ejji K Umamahesh passed away on October 16 at the age of 72 and had given his obituary titled to family members to publish it in a local newspaper. Declaring “my party is over”, Umamahesh wrote that he hopes there is “no hangover” for the ones that he left behind. He also encouraged people to “live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party” and addressed “friends, enemies, and those-in-between” for sharing their life with him.

“My party is over, and I hope there is no hangover for those I leave behind. Time is running out for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party,” he wrote.

Umamahesh quoted John Lennon while concluding the post saying, “John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.’ Cheers and bye, forever, and please Live. Don’t Exist. Ejji.”

Umamahesh’s obituary was accompanied by his family’s note who informed that all his usable organs have been donated along with his body parties. His body has been donated to anatomical demonstration and research purposes and advised people from avoiding condolences visits. Several internet users posted the screenshot of Chennai man’s self-written obituary and many lauded him as a “wonderful soul”. Several others wished that his soul finds peace and noted that he celebrated his life and said, “fly free”.

Umamahesh calls his body ‘vintage vehicle’

Before the obituary was published on newspapers, he had already written a separate post for Facebook where he described his body as “vintage machine”. Elaborating that despite the “best mechanics” in India, there was no success and the parts “blew”. He said that some parts of the ‘engine’ remained intact and they will be donated to ‘similar vintage vehicle owners. His celebratory post about life is still being shared by many Facebook users while others commented about how amazing Umamahesh was as a person. One of the internet users wrote, “Only Ejji could have penned something like this in advance! Condolences to all his loved ones. May he rest in Peace!”

