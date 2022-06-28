'Times Square Was Buzzing Today': NYPD Called In To Remove 2,000 Bees At Restaurant

A restaurant in New York City in the United States of America had many guests over the weekend, but they were not welcomed by the staff. 2,000 bees buzzed through the seating area of the eatery in Times Square on Sunday. Eventually, the New York Police Department’s bee unit (NYPD beekeepers) was called in to remove them.

The news shared by the NYPD on Twitter showed the photographs of the force attempting the dangerous task of removing the bees. The law enforcement agency also noted that the bees would be relocated to an area where their pollinating skills would be beneficial. In the photos, one could see an NYPD official removing the bees from the seating area of the restaurant without wearing any protective gear.

Sharing the image, the department tweaked, "Times Square was buzzing today! @NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. They will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use". As per Fox News Digital, those bees were also safely removed and relocated to an undisclosed apple orchard.

Times Square was buzzing today!@NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The 🐝 will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use. pic.twitter.com/iWAyaQttkp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2022

Netizens say, 'Thank you very much!'

The post was flooded with likes and comments as netizens applauded the efforts of the NYPD. A user wrote, "Thank you very much! Bees are important pollinators and have become at risk from habitat loss, pesticides, climate change & disease. People who care about the stewardship of the earth & having a good food supply are very appreciative". Another netizen commented, "That officer is really brave going after the bees without protective gear". A third user's comment read, "I am curious where they would have swarmed from. Are there many wild bee hives in Manhattan, say in Central Park? Any rooftop hives?"

