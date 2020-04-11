When Chhattisgarh Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

The novel coronavirus pandemic has become one of the biggest health concerns in the world right now. Overall, it has claimed over 206 lives only in India. To curb the spread of the virus, the whole nation is put under lockdown and police and other forces are fighting the virus at the front line and taking a lot of risks to keep citizens safe. Recently, an officer from the Chhattisgarh Police went viral for his efforts to stop the spread of the virus. ANI took to its Twitter to share what the brave officer is doing to create awareness and inform people not to come out of their houses. Take a look at the viral video here.

Chhattisgarh Police officer creates awareness in his own unique way

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: A policeman, Abhinav Upadhyay sings a song to spread awareness about #COVID19 in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. A woman had tested positive for the disease in the city after returning from Saudi Arabia. There are 7 COVID-19 cases in state. pic.twitter.com/I15yNosPvj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

In the video, Chhattisgarh Police officer Abhinav Upadhyay is seen singing a song to spread awareness about COVID-19. He did this in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. In this video, the officer is seen singing his own version of the hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. here is how the lyrics of this song go.

The lyrics of the song sung by officer Abhinav Upadhyay to create awareness about COVID-19 goes like this "Ghar main hi rehna hai. Bahar nahi jana hai. Khud ki raksha karte hue auro ko bachana hai. Sanitiser lagana hai, hath dhoke hi jana hai, milke ab humko, corona ko harana hai. (We have to stay in the house. We don’t have to go out. We have to save ourselves and save others. We have to use sanitisers and wash hands. We have to defeat the novel coronavirus together.)" Many citizens applauded the officer's efforts on Twitter. Take a look at it here.

Superb !! — Vikas Pahwa Sr Adv (@vikaspahwasradv) March 30, 2020

ग्रेट सर 💐🙏 — ambedakr@ tandon (@AtTandon7) March 30, 2020

