'Tiny' Bulldozer Helping Massive Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Sparks Hilarious Memes

It has been two days since a huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking a water route through which roughly 12 per cent of the global trade passes. As ships continued to pile up, Suez Canal authorities sent a “teeny-tiny” bulldozer to clear silt and sand around the gigantic ship. The rather “comic” scenario has now triggered a meme riot on Twitter with many likening the cargo ship to their life’s problems and the bulldozer to themselves.

The hilarious trend has now caught momentum online, leaving many ridiculing the futile efforts by the bulldozer. Meanwhile, a lot of other users took the opportunity to crack jokes on themselves. The variations of jokes included equating themselves to the minuscule machine while likening the giant Ever Given ship to their problems, anxiety, to-do list, procrastination inter alia.

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc — Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021

Suez Canal Crisis

Shipping losses have piled up as massive Panama-flagged cargo ship weighing 200,000 tons become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all the traffic in one of the world’s busiest and vital waterways. As per reports, about 12% of global trade passes through the artificial canal that connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea providing the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

The Suez Canal was originally engineered to handle much smaller vessels than the beached vessel, Ever Given which is one of the world’s largest container ship. As per the New York Times report, the 200,000-tonne ship is about the length of the Empire State Building. But, the channels of the waterway have been widened and deepened several times.

However, poor visibility and high winds made Ever Given’s piled up containers act like sails and are reportedly believed to have pushed the massive ship off the course, eventually leading to its grounding on March 23. The ship ran aground and become lodged sideways across the waterway on March 25 morning leaving other ships trapped on either side. It was not immediately clear what caused the giant container ship to become wedged on Tuesday morning but a global shipping and logistics company GAC reportedly said that the ship had experienced a blackout.

Image: RedPenBlackPen/NasriaTallah/Twitter