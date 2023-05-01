Tiny But Mighty: Little Turtle's Fearlessness Astonishes As It Scares Off Lion

How harmless will a small cute turtle you think is? If you think it is totally harmless, well you are wrong! In a video doing rounds on social media, a small turtle has scared off the King of the Jungle as he quenches his thirst from a water reservoir. In the video doing rounds on social media, a turtle that has no fear of death emerges from the water and pursues the big lion. The lion can be seen avoiding the small turtle out of fear.

'Confused lion chased from his watering hole'

Taking to the microblogging platform, a user @amazingnature tweeted the video and said, "Confused lion chased from his watering hole by [a] curious turtle." The video has received more than 66,000 likes and more than 7.7 million views since being shared.

The Safari guide Reggi Barreto shot the clip in Kruger National Park of South Africa. He was informed that some lions were currently eating a zebra that they had captured, so he came to capture those lions while they were drinking water, according to East Coast Radio.

The turtle was attracted to Zebra blood on the Lion's chin

The safari guide anticipated that the lions would visit the waterhole to drink once they had finished their meal. He and his guests stopped the car close to the waterhole, waited for the lions, and captured the incredible clip. According to Barreto, the small turtle was actually pursuing the zebra blood that was on the lion's chin rather than the lion itself. The turtle was drawn to the blood that was mingled into the water after the lion drank it.