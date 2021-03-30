Tiny Crystal Bag That Fits Absolutely Nothing Grabs Eyeballs, Netizens Ask 'what Is That?'

Fashion shows around the world are often seen showcasing some of the quirky and bizarre collections on the ramp. Starting from the impeccable dressing sense to iconic collections by the designers, the fashion shows often create style statements and one such has caught attention on social media. A crystal chair bag that debuted the Area brand's runway clearly show is now sold on its website and its unique design has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Crystal chair bag

The crystal chair bag has a detachable crossbody chain and is available in silver colour. People can purchase the tiny bag for $895 as per the brand website named Area. The bag is so small and is designed in such a way that a person cannot keep anything in the bag. The bag that had received appreciation for its design during the show is again viral on social media. The unique design of the bag has caught the attention of netizens. Take a look at the bag.

Some of the people liked the bag while others had a different view of the bag in which people cannot keep their stuff. One user commented, "I get it. It's a chair for my cat when he comes with and we have to wait in line. Makes sense." Another user commented, "What is that". "It can be a phone holder when you put it down", wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta, a luxury fashion designer had designed a necklace that resembles a telephone cord. The designer had made it look like a classic landline telephone wire which was used during 90's and early 2000's. It was not the design but the price that has shocked the netizens. The post shared by an Instagram page Diet Prada has drawn comparison and people were quick to troll the company. Diet Prada on its Instagram account shared the picture of Bottega Veneta's latest necklace.

(Image Credits: Instagram Area/Twitter Bratney B)

