Tiny Girl Falls During Roller-skating Race, Got Herself Back On Track And Wins Race; WATCH

An earlier video of a 4-year-old girl from Massachusetts who had fallen during a roller-skating race but still managed to win the race has again surfaced on the internet, with netizens amazed to see the courage of the little girl. The video was initially posted by Meiah’s father Anthony Dugas on TikTok in 2020. In the 10 second clip, the video shows that the tiny girl initiated the race with full aggression. However, she fell down within two seconds. Despite that, she again got herself back on track and even won the race in which children up to the age of 8 years had participated.

I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is, wrote the father of the 4-year-old girl

Some four weeks ago, her dad again took to Instagram to share the old video. "For those who remember this, Meiah was only 4 years old. It was a race for kids up to 8 years old. This video has been seen more than 500 MILLION times since it was released in 2020. It’s now going viral again and I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is," wrote the father of the tiny girl.

Watch the video here:

While the netizens were still amused to see the video even after four years, they could not stop themselves from applauding the efforts of the girl. "I will forever love this video. A true testament to when you fall down get right back up and push forward ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote an Instagram user. "Meiah is such an amazing little girl!! Her looking to you is a true testament to what a wonderful dad you are and how much she trusts and loves you. I’ve followed you and Rebecca for a long time and it’s so amazing to see how much her and Jackson have grown. Your children are beautiful souls🥰," wrote another user.

Meiah is now 8 and she is quite a pro

Have a look at the video:

Now, she is 8-year-old and has garnered more experience in roller-skating and her father again uploaded the video. "Four years can fly, just like my baby girl on skates! Stop growing up 😭😩," wrote the proud father as the caption of the video. The viral video has once again created a storm over the internet, with netizens again started applauding her amazing talent of winning the roller skating race.

(Image Credit: Officialdugas/Instagram)

