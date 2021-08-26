Tiny Tortoise Sits Atop Giant Aldabra In Zoo, Netizens Call It 'cute'; Watch

Internet is filled with intriguing animal videos. From bears sneaking inside residences to snakes laying eggs to elephants turning taps on to fetch water, clips from the animal kingdom never fail to amuse humankind. Now, in the latest addition, a video of a baby tortoise rising on the top of a large Aldabra tortoise has created a stir on the internet.

Shared by the official Instagram handle of the Reptile Zoo, the descriptive clip captures the interaction between a female zookeeper and two tortoises. In the clip, the zookeeper could be seen feeding the tortoises with bananas. As the video continues, she is then seen keeping a baby tortoise atop one of the Aldabra tortoises as she discloses “amazing facts” about the tortoise breed. As the clip nears the end, the zealous zookeeper is seen sharing other interesting facts including the fact that the Aldabras drink water through their nostrils. Take a look at the clip:

'So cute'

Since shared the clip has been viewed by over 18,000 people and the count is still rising. While many reacted to the incredible video with heart emoticons others were left amazed. “So cute,” commented a user on the post. Meanwhile, a second user questioned, ‘How do they not get water in their tiny lungs?” Many others also took the opportunity to ask their names.

Just a day ago, an amusing video was shared online which showed a Seychelles giant tortoise following and feasting on a young bird for the first time ever. As the tortoise was previously thought to be a vegetarian, this video has flipped the expectations. A video clip was uploaded by the Cambridge University on their official Twitter handle saying, “Researchers capture on film the unexpected moment when a giant tortoise – thought to be vegetarian – attacks and eats a tern chick, Warning: some viewers may find scenes in this film distressing.”

A matured female tortoise pursuing a tern chick down a tree trunk was recorded on video in July 2020. It can be observed in the video that the little bird continued waving its wings to drive off the huge tortoise, eventually stopping at the wooden log's end. The tortoise approached the bird, opened its mouth, and clamped its jaws around the head of the small bird. At the end of the video, it could be seen that the tortoise kept eating while the decapitated bird's body fell down on the ground.

Researchers capture on film the unexpected moment when a giant #tortoise – thought to be vegetarian – attacks and eats a tern chick: https://t.co/GsAWXSltRs



Warning: some viewers may find scenes in this film distressing.@Peterhouse_Cam @jstgerlach #Seychelles pic.twitter.com/wOTb7WN9JO — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) August 23, 2021

