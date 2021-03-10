Tisca Chopra, Netizens React To Monkey Ziplining Down Electric Wire From Terrace; Watch

Quick links:
Social media often brings up interesting moments, that go viral within no time and animals too are a part of such fun-filled videos. A recent example of this was a smart way for a group of monkeys to descend from a building. Instead of using the stairs or the lift, they just chose the electric wire, and did so in style.
The video is said to be Ahmedabad, where one can see a group of monkeys, from a distance, on the terrace of a high rise, before one of them decides to take the electric wire route to glide down. Another of his companion then follows. With the caption calling them 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' (bravehearts), a catch background music too added to the swag quotient.
Netizens reacted with astonishment and called it ‘amazing’, while comparing it to zip line', and calling them 'expert zip liner.'
Among the others to share the video was IFS officer Parween Kaswan, who captioned the video ‘one life.’
Tisca Chopra too was fascinated by the monkeys and responded. The Taare Zameen Par actor asked if the monkey was 'wired', and termed it as 'monkey business.'
Previously, she had shared another video of monkeys that had gone viral. That time she was amazed by the monkeys enjoying a 'pool party.' That video was closer home for Tisca, from Borivali in Mumbai. She had then captioned the video, that the monkeys must’ve been watching and waiting for years, and jumped in when they saw the opportunity.
