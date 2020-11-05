Titanic Hero Pastor's Letter To Be Auctioned Off For $38,000

A Titanic passenger's letter was found after the shipwreck in 1912. It was written by a Pastor who turned out to be a hero as he gave away his life jacket and saved someone else's life. It will soon be auctioned in mid-November for $38,000. Take a look at what was written in the letter.

A letter by pastor was found and auctioned off for $38,000

The British passenger liner Titanic sank in the Atlantic ocean in 1912. There were many Titanic stories of various passengers who boarded the ship. One of the stories that became extremely popular was of John Harper, the pastor of Walworth Road Baptist Church in London. According to Fox News, a letter written by him to his brother will soon be auctioned by auctioneer Henry Aldridge & Son on November 14.

John Harper was a heroic victim while he travelled on the ship with his sister and his 6-year-old daughter to preach in Chicago. His sister and daughter survived as they were sent on a lifeboat. However, he gave up his life jacket to a fellow Titanic passenger and sank along with the ship. 4 years after the disaster took place, the man claimed that John Harper was his saviour. Contemporary accounts state that John had preached the gospel before boarding the ship and before it sank and he froze to death in the ocean.

Image Credits: Henry Aldridge & sons' website

The letter is dated April 11, 1912, which was three days before the tragic incident. John wrote the letter to his younger brother where he thanked him for helping him before the departure. He penned the letter on the Titanic stationery. He mailed it from Queenstown in Ireland when the ship picked the passengers.

He wrote, "I am penning you this line just before we get to Queenstown to assure you that I have not forgotten you and especially all your kindness while we were north. I intended sending on Mrs Pratt's train fares just before I left but in the rush which was exceptional having had 11 or 12 services for the week-end I was unable to get it done. I will send it on from Chicago."

He also mentioned that he wanted to thank his aunt for catering to them when he was living with his sister and daughter in Walworth. He wrote that the warriors were with him and they were doing well. The letter was recovered from a body that was auctioned first in 2017 for $166,000. The pre-sale estimates $38,850 to $64,750 and will be auctioned by Henry Aldridge and sons on November 14 along with other collection of Titanic memorabilia.

