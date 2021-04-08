'To Be Clear...': Elon Musk Changes Mind On COVID Vaccine After Raising Doubts Over Safety

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for posting cryptic updates on social media has again shared his opinions on coronavirus vaccines. Weighing in on the COVID-19 jabs, the billionaire said he does support vaccines in general and COVID-19 vaccines "specifically". He also said that "the science is unequivocal", however, in the past he has changed his views about the pandemic but now it seems that he is clearing his stance on the vaccines. Acknowledging the allergic reaction with recently European Union (EU) drugs regulated admitting the cases of blood clots are related to AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Musk said that allergic reactions are "rare".

Further, while interacting with a follower among 50.3 million who follow Musk on Twitter, Tesla CEO said that in his opinion, there should be some debate if the second shot of mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines is required as the first is a "no-brainer". These tweets on COVID-19 vaccines came just a few weeks after Musk raised doubts over the need for the second shot while citing fears of negative reactions to the jabs. Last month, Musk talked about COVID-19 jabs while replying to a tweet by author Ashlee Vance about misinformation on Facebook about vaccines.

Vance said, “My inclination has been to think that the extent of the Facebook brainwashing effect is over-hyped. Now, however, my 87-year-old dad and 73-year-old mum are refusing the vaccine 100 per cent based on stuff they saw on Facebook, and, um, I have some concerns.” To this, Musk replied by saying it is "wise" for elderly to receive the vaccines but the second shot is debatable.

For sure wise for elderly or immunocompromised to take the vaccine. Some debate about the second jab though. Quite a few negative reactions to that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2021

Netizens react to Musk's opinion

However, the April 8 tweet by Musk over COVID-19 vaccines received several from netizens as according to them, the billionaire keeps changing his views about the pandemic. One of the Twitter users shared an image of the Tesla CEO dismissing the "panic" around the global health crisis and said that Musk should not be answering any questions about a topic that is not of his field.

