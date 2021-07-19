To Cheer Up Kids At Hospital In Canada, Window Cleaners Turn ‘superheroes’; See Pics

Window cleaners outside Canada hospital dress up as Marvel superheroes to cheer up kids being treated in the medical facility. As scientifically proven, sometimes emotional simulations help patients recover from illness a lot quicker than expected. Brain mechanisms respond positively to engaging happy events and intuitively divert energy from negative attention to the infotainment streams, informed Mind and Body article by Greater Good Magazine.

Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today - #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff. #ygk pic.twitter.com/TLie1vccLx — KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) July 16, 2021

In an attempt to cheer up ailing kids at Kingston HSC, Ontario, Canada, window cleaners disguised as Marvel superheroes hung from their cleaning suspensions, which brought a smile to the faces and lifted the spirits of innumerable kids who are being treated in the hospital. Staff from Elite Window Cleaners "rappelled down" the building not only to "fight grime" but also brought a great lot of distraction to the patients, families and staff, Kingston HSC wrote on their Twitter. The window cleaners adorned costumes of Ironman, Thor, Spiderman and the Hulk and made the youngest patients happy during their painful times. Kingston HSC also expressed their gratitude on Twitter by posting pictures of the young happy patients and addressing the window cleaners as "superheroes" who provided backup to the healthcare workers.

Netizens react

The pictures have filled the hearts of netizens with happiness. Since shared on July 17, the post has garnered over 1k likes and 304 retweets. The comment section is overpouring with love reactions by viewers. Most of the viewers have thanked Elite Window Cleaners for bringing a smile to the faces of the children.

Methods to reduce stress and anxiety among children undergoing treatment at medical facilities

Pediatrics are constantly in search of anti-medication procedures to reduce the stress and anxiety of children during their treatment at hospitals. Clown therapies have proven to open a new dimension that is being experimented by pediatrics. According to Sridharan K, researcher of Therapeutic clowns in pediatrics: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials, hospital clowns play a significant role in reducing stress and anxiety levels in children undergoing hospitalisation or invasive procedures as well as to their parents. Furthermore, it also helps to induce positive emotions and create a sense of well-being among dementia patients. Clowning in hospitals was first started in North America in 1986, Mint reported. Karen Ridd ( Robo the Clown) a Child Life specialist, founded the Therapeutic Clown program at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital.

