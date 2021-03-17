'To Infinity And Beyond': US Airlines Staff Unites Kid With His Toy, Wins Internet

An airline in the US recently created a stir on the internet after they went ‘infinity and beyond’ to unite a toddler with his toy 'Buzz Lightyear'. Southwest Airlines, which is also the world's largest low-cost carrier airline, took to Facebook to share the story of Hagen who forgot his toy at the airport and how he was later reunited with it. The post, made yesterday, has now left the internet with a mushy feeling and has already garnered over eleven thousand reactions from overjoyed netizens.

"Hagen and his family had landed at Dallas Love Field and were already driving off in a rental car when they realised Hagen’s special buddy was left behind on the plane," they stated in the post. It was then that a Ramp Agent at Little Rock Municipal Airport noticed the toy and thought that “someone might be missing their friend”. He then began an investigation to discover its owner.

'Means the world to us'

Soon, a name written on the bottom of the boot caught the airline employee’s eye- "Hagen", it read. Upon further probe, he found that there was only one “Hagen” who had travelled on that aircraft that day. He then made extra efforts and wrapped the toy in a beautiful box before sending it to Hagen’s postal address.

"There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us,” said Ashley’s Hagen’s mom about the airlines. READ | US airlines adding jobs, extending rebound from October low

The airline employee, named Jack, meanwhile, caught people’s eye who all thanked him for his kind gesture. Others hailed the airlines and shared similar stories, "Southwest does a great job surprising their young passengers. My son got a surprise poster and letter after his first official flight from a Southwest employee who sat next to us. Thanks for making your little passengers feel really special," one user wrote. "What a great story! So wonderful Buzz was a welcome sight to Hagen! So sweet agent took time to make Buzz' return so magical!!" added another.

