'Today Is 192021': Netizens Share Interesting Posts On Twitter Celebrating Special Date

Very rarely do we come across certain dates that are generally very intriguing. Most of the years in the past, we got several unique sets of dates sequence that inspires individuals to share various types of messages on social media. One such date is today, September 1, 2021. While writing numerically, the date will be ‘1.9.2021'. The fascinating thing about this date is that it includes three consecutive digits 19, 20, and 21 when written in the day, month, and year format.

More about special date tweet

Many people have already been uploading posts of various kinds on Twitter since this morning. Others seized the opportunity to share fascinating posts, while others acknowledged their awe for the day. One of the Twitter users wrote, “today is a beautiful date 192021” while another has posted, “Welcome September today date is special 1/9/2021 or 192021” and the third has said, “Today 192021 beautiful numbers, isn’t it?”. While several other has written “Hello September! Interesting date today: 192021”, “Serialised date 192021”, “The date’s all 192021 today”

Take a look at some of the special date tweets:

Today is 192021 💗



Happy September!

Please be kind to me too Sept! pic.twitter.com/Yly1noK3ZK — 𝕊𝕦𝕤𝕒𝕟 ♡ 𝙷𝚘𝚜𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢 𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝~ (@susankdrama) September 1, 2021

Today:



192021

😊 — Naval Kant Sinha | नवल कान्त सिन्हा (@navalkant) September 1, 2021

192021



Today's Date 😀 — SUDHIR MISHRA (@SHAHSUDH) September 1, 2021

192021



Beautiful of Date ♡#behappyalways — بوسبا ❥ (@Puspa203) September 1, 2021

Today is --- 192021

😊😀😎 — Arunav Sinha (@YoursArunav) September 1, 2021

Another trending subject

Apart from the uniqueness of 192021, on this date, another incident that is going viral on Twitter is the birthday of the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean band BTS, Jungkook. On September 1, 2021, he turned 24, and it is a huge short of a 'party for fans all around the globe. The artist opted to celebrate his birthday with a live session in front of his followers.

Fans are sending images and heartfelt comments on his birthday to wish Jungkook on Twitter, making him a trending topic. Followers have also been uploading lovely edited videos clips of Jungkook. Several people have tweeted like, “Happy Birthday Jung Kook! We wish you success prosperity, good health and all the happiness in your life and career!” while another user has shared, “Happy Birthday Jungkook. Happy birthday to a beautiful, talented and loving man Who deserves the world.” and the third has written, “Happy Birthday to Jungkook I will continue to celebrate your birthday forever”. While several other posts are, “Happy birthday Jungkook”, “Happy Birthday Jungkook indeed as he spends his 21st week on Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers this week!”, “Thank you for existing jungkook, happy birthday.”

Let’s take a look at the reactions:

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK 💓THE BOY WHO HAS THE ENTIRE GALAXY IN HIS EYES,THE BOY WHO IS THE CAUSE OF OUR EUPHORIA,THE BOY WITH WHOM WE ARE GONNA STAY TILL THE END💜THE BOY WHO'S BEAUTIFUL EYES TELL EVERY EMOTION SO BEAUTIFULLY, WHO'S VOICE IS OUR REMEDY💜THE BOY WHO'S OUR MAGIC SHOP! pic.twitter.com/eCfButqctJ — Devika Gautam (@DevikaGautam2) September 1, 2021

jungkook birthday boy is here 📸 pic.twitter.com/wAkEyvxlxW — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) August 31, 2021

(Image Credit: Gurraja/ Twitter)