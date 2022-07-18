Last Updated:

Toddler Attempts To Feed Water To Fish After Food, Gesture Wins Internet; Watch

The viral video shows that a woman took her little daughter to feed fish while a little girl was seen petting the fish, the internet calls it 'precious'.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Viral video

Image: Instagram/@natalieandbruna


Kids are innocent and their actions are adorable to watch. Exemplifying the same, a video has emerged on the internet. The video shows a two-year-old girl whose mother took her to feed the fish and her innocence is now melting the hearts of many on the internet.

The viral video shows that a woman took her little daughter to feed fish while a little girl was seen petting the fish. As the video progressed, it showed that a girl then decided that they also needed to drink some water.

She attempted to make the fish drink water from a glass. The video was shared on the Instagram account natalieandbruna which belongs to a mother-daughter duo. The woman is named Bruna Fava and her daughter is Natalie. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I swear kids have the best and purest heart."

READ | Pet owner turns old TV set into an adorable cat bed; viral pics leave netizens in awe

Netizens' reactions

The trending video has garnered more than 9.58 million views accompanied by likes. The share has also prompted users to express their views. A user wrote, "How sweet. They were probably thirsty". Another user spelled, "She said they look thirsty". One other user expressed, "We have a fish tank at home and when we change the water, my 3-year-old says the fish are getting a bath. It’s hilarious. They are so cute!".

READ | Arijit Singh's video of crooning 'Kesariya' ahead of release at Sydney concert goes viral

Image: Instagram/@natalieandbruna

READ | Elderly man struggles before going down on one knee, but woos wife with rose; video viral
READ | US: Goat detained for 'trespassing and resisting arrest'; video goes viral | Watch
READ | iPhone shields Ukrainian soldier from bullet and saves his life; video goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT