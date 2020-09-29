Toddler Carries 5-foot Skeleton 'best Friend' Everywhere He Goes; Mom Says 'He's Obsessed'

A 2-year old boy, Theo, seems to be gaining popularity on the internet because of his strange friendship with a skeleton. The Internet is in love with blogger Abigail Brady's son who carries a 5-foot plastic skeleton with him everywhere he goes. Theo has named his best friend Benny.

Abigail regularly posts fun videos and pictures of Theo and the skeleton spending their day together watching television or going for a ride in the car. The two BFFs can be seen playing on the slide, going grocery shopping and among other things in the videos posted by the blogger. According to Brady, Theo is 'obsessed' with Benny (skeleton) and the BFFs are even inseparable when they sleep.

Read | New York: One Of The Largest Known T-rex Skeleton Set To Be Auctioned Next Month

Read | Netflix Asks People To Caption A Still From 'FRIENDS'; Netizens Share Hilarious Responses

How Theo met skeleton Benny

In a TikTok video, Abigail Brady told her followers about the unusual friendship between her son and the skeleton. While leaving for a trip to a reservoir nearby, Brady was putting her dog in the kennel in the basement when she realised that it was flooded as her water heater had broken. While Abigail was cleaning up the basement, her 2-year old son Theo spotted the skeleton. Soon after when they were leaving for a trip, Theo refused to leave his new friend behind.

Giving in to his request, Brady allowed the new BBFs to get into the car together but when they reached the reservoir the toddler refused to get out of the car without the skeleton. "He refused to get out of the car without the skeleton so I thought okay, whatever! We'll bring the skeleton with us. Who cares what people think and it's going to be fun. Ever since that experience my son has been carrying a 5-foot skeleton everywhere," said Abigail.

Read | Spain: Red Wine Floods Street After Tank Breakage In Winery, Netizens Say '2020 Continues'

Read | ‘Ghost Photoshoot’: Halloween Fervour Takes Over As Netizens Take ‘spooky’ Challenge

Read | 'Incredible': Netizens Left Spellbound With 'Beach Animals' Created By Dutch Artist

Read | From Man Making 'melon-dious' Music To Flamingos Returning: Trending Videos Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.