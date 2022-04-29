Toddler activities are always fun to watch and their adorable acts are pleasing to look at for a vast section of viewers on the internet. In one such video that has made it to the headlines, one toddler can be seen cooking his favorite dish- 'Lasagna', the name of an Italian dish. His video of making the dish on his own has been doing rounds on the Internet. This clip is winning the hearts of the people on social media, leaving the viewers in awe. Surely, this cute little chef will make you watch the clip twice.

A now-viral video opens up to show a cute little chef excitedly claims how much he loves to eat the Italian dish 'lasagna'. But the interesting part of the video was that instead of saying the word lasagna, the kid ends up calling the dish ‘pasagna.’ As the video progresses, the adorable toddler can be seen asking his mother if he was following the steps to this recipe correctly. And though his mom kept a close eye on him, the toddler made the lasagna by himself for the most part.

For the unversed, Lasagne is a type of pasta, possibly one of the oldest types, made of very wide, flat sheets. Either term can also refer to an Italian dish made of stacked layers of lasagne.

As the video came to the end, the little chef was seen relishing the dish that he cooked, he also added some mozzarella cheese to the dish. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "I like pasagna! I like pasagna! We used FOUR kinds of cheeses in my pasagna. Oh my!", read the caption on the video. Also, there were more such videos posted on the account, where a kid was seen cooking other dishes as well but no doubt that this one was the cutest. Take a look at this Italian dish cooked by an adorable little chef.

Netizens' reactions to the video

This viral video has accumulated more than 1.4 million views since it was shared and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post various remarks. People couldn’t stop praising the cute little chef. "Ok this is the cutest little human EVER," a user wrote. The second user wrote, "This made me so happy. Such a genuine ray of sunshine." The third user ended up commenting "I can’t stop watching this it’s literally one of the cutest videos I have ever seen."

Image: Instagram/@chezoliz