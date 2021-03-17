Toddler Escapes Unhurt After Falling From Moving Car On Busy Road, Watch Video

In a horrifying incident, a toddler fell off from a moving car and the video has now surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens absolutely stunned. Uploaded by a Twitter user ‘Shirin Khan’, the footage has been recorded on a very busy road with the vehicles moving. Even the uploader of the video seems stunned as she wrote, “How can this even happen?”.

Miraculously escaped

The nearly 40 seconds video begins with a shot of the entire road where several vehicles can be seen moving at a regular pace. As the video progresses, we see the boot of a white SUV open up and a child falls off on the road. Other moving vehicles immediately stop as they see the child falling off from the moving vehicle. However, the child somehow manages to make a narrow escape and stays unhurt even after the horrific incident. Towards the end of the video, the white SUV stops and the driver of the car comes running to check if the child is okay. Let’s have a look at the clip.

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Why? Central lock system provided plus additionally child lock even than it happens. My son opened door of Japanese 4 wheel even with such security measures. Anything can happen any time". Recalling a personal experience, another person wrote, "this has happened wid me once. i was dropping my neighbors to the airport n their very naughty daughter who was arnd 4-5 yrs old thn opened the door of the car. fortunately we were at a round abt n car was turning. as soon as the door opened it shut back by itself, with force". The video has managed to gather over 20.5K views. Tweeples can also be see Retweeting the video with their own caption.

That toddler was mighty lucky, else .. dont want to think of it too. We cannot be so careless, at least not with the kids. Please .... — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) March 16, 2021

Thank God , the child wasn't hurt. — namita ðŸ‘£ (@namitaj68) March 16, 2021

MIRACULOUSLY ESCAPED TODDLER ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º https://t.co/dFubCwekjQ — Prof Dr Shibu A (@ShibuProf) March 17, 2021