Toddler Runs On To Field At Cincinnati Vs Orlando City MLS Match; Watch Mother's Rescue Op

The audience of a sports match sometimes takes away the limelight by bringing interesting posters for a team they are supporting or a player for whom they have come to witness the match. But, this time, a toddler has caught the attention of players and the audience during a soccer match. A woman watching a soccer match was stunned after her son ran onto the soccer field as the game was in progress. The woman, upon spotting her son, ran into the field and carried him back to their seats.

Toddler runs onto soccer field

The funny moment that has gone viral on the internet has been shared by Major League Soccer on Twitter. The video has been posted alongside the caption, "We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day." The video shows the toddler running into the field during a soccer match. As soon as his mother witnessed him running into the field, she chased down the boy. As the video progresses, the mother can be seen bringing her son back to their seats. Watch the video here:

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

Morgan Tucker, of Moscow, Ohio took Zaydek to witness his first soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC. Speaking to Good Morning America, Tucker revealed that she just turned her head for a second and her son ran onto the field. She further mentioned that she had to jump over the gate to get him back to the stands. Reportedly, both mother and son were able to get off the field without any injury.

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered over 248K+ views and several reactions. The video caught the attention of netizens, who took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "That one second. Its like dang she got him though and kids are fast lol". Another individual commented, "I’m a fan of that kid from now on. He needs to learn to avoid tackles though.". Another user commented, "If the universe was a perfect universe, that kid would grow up to be a famous soccer player and this video would be played often."

Omg they are starting so young now in days🤣 — 🤙 (@OrgullosoCipote) August 9, 2021

Why we didt see a security tackle damm — Antonio Rojas (@RomeoKidTv) August 9, 2021

Their legs are so short, how do they move so fast? — Michael 🇺🇸 (@mikeythefireman) August 10, 2021

So you’re saying as long as my mom chases me on to the pitch security won’t touch me? 😎 — Jackson Whitaker (@dumonster16) August 9, 2021

@mcclar04 sign the kid up. Fastest toddler sprint ive seen — goldbloomer (@goldbloomer) August 10, 2021

This would have been my kid, but no way could I have caught him as fast as she did — Alisa Stanfield (@alisas622) August 10, 2021

If the universe was a perfect universe, that kid would grow up to be a famous soccer player and this video would be played often. — Amanda Blount 🌊 (@amandablount2) August 11, 2021

Some of the people in this comments section don't seem to realize that parents need to blink, take a sip, sneeze, or check the time. Kids get away from their parents; phone not necessarily involved. — 💜🐾JolieBokeh🐾💜 18+ ONLY❗ (@Only1JolieBokeh) August 11, 2021

Image: MLS/Twitter

