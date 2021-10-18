Last Updated:

Toddler’s Reaction To Tune Being Played On Keyboard Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch Video

A video showcasing the toddler's reaction to the tune being played by a person on the keyboard has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Image: Instagram/Abbylawparker


Social media is often full of endearing videos of babies, which can bring a smile to the netizens' faces. Continuing with the trend, a video has surfaced on the internet which showcases a person playing a tune on the keyboard. However, it is the toddler's reaction to the music being played that has won over the hearts of netizens. 

The video has been shared by a user '@abbylawparker' on Instagram alongside the caption, "When you really feel the music[sic]." In the video, a person can be seen playing a tune on the keyboard. While the person can be seen playing the tune, the toddler in the clip gets super excited to hear it. The baby who can be seen sitting beside the person also began playing the musical instrument. The adorable video has attracted social media users on the photosharing site.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abby Parker (@abbylawparker)

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 530 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the baby's reaction to the tune being played on the keyboard shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Omg the most gorgeous little human I have seen all week. He has rhythm[sic]." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Your baby is feelin’ it!![sic]." Another user wrote, "Wow!! He has all the feelings going strong! I don’t blame him. Great playing![sic]."

Check out some user reactions: 

Recently, another video had surfaced on social media that showed the little girl taking permission from security personnel to hug her aunt at the airport. The short clip was shared by a user who goes by the name '@KaptanHindostan' on Twitter. In the video, the girl dressed in a red dress can be seen going up to the security personnel for taking his permission. As per the caption, the girl asked him to allow her to hug her aunt. Once the security personnel permits, she can be seen running to hug her aunt before the departure of her flight. The caption of the video read, "She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport[sic]."

(Image: Abbylawparker/Instagram)

