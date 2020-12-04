Tokyo Aquarium's Submarine Santa Event Begins Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

A diver dressed as Santa Claus in Japan's Sunshine Aquarium swims with a school of fish every day as part of the 'Sunshine City 2020 Christmas is Coming!' initiative. The Tokyo aquarium has been running the programme for 20 years now and every day starting one month before Christmas, a Santa Claus diver appears along with the fish in the giant water tank to entertain visitors.

The event started on November 26 this year and will be held every day from 10 am to 6 pm until December 25. The diver, dressed as Santa Claus, appears in the large aquarium "Sunshine Lagoon" on the 1st floor of the building at irregular intervals, to maintain that element of surprise for visitors. A sea lion has been trained with Christmas accessories, which will also surprise the visitors irregularly during business hours.

COVID-19 restrictions

The event, which started in 1999, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year as it is being held only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week, and that too for a limited number of visitors. The number of visitors allowed inside the aquarium at a time has been capped this year due to the pandemic. COVID-19 cases in Japan have been on a rise since the start of September as the country is witnessing a second wave.

Meanwhile, in other events that will be held at the Sunshine Aquarium, the outdoor area Marine Garden "Penguins in the Sky" aquarium will be illuminated in rainbow colours, while the "Jellyfish Panorama", which opened in July this year, will be lit in Christmas-only colours. Furthermore, Christmas-related toys and other collectables will be sold in the aquarium's Aqua Pocket shop.

