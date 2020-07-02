Mickey Mouse Fans Get To Visit Tokyo Disney Resort As It Reopens After Four Months

Tokyo Disney Resort opened its gates on July 1 for the first time since it closed down due to coronavirus lockdown four months ago. The resort opened with a bunch of precautionary measures from social distancing to face masks, with visitors seen practicing these measures while queuing on floor marks at the gates drawn to impose these new systems. According to reports, the resort will currently operate at 50 percent capacity to ensure minimal gathering as per guidelines issued by the health authorities.

Media reports suggest that visitors are being encouraged to clean hands at regular intervals and are also being asked to not scream while enjoying rides to make sure saliva droplets don't fall on park equipment. Payments without cash are also being encouraged at stalls in the park to ensure minimal physical contact between staff and visitors. Tickets are being sold online rather than usual long-queue counters at the resort. Amusement parks in Tokyo were allowed to resume operations in mid-June by the government after it lifted a national emergency in late May.

COVID-19 in Japan

The nationwide lockdown in Japan was imposed on April 7 at a time when the country had 4,257 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths. The Japanese government has issued new social behaviour guidelines for the residents that include wearing face mask outdoors, keeping a minimum of 6.5 ft distance from other people, teleworking or working from home as much as possible, avoiding crowded spaces, and washing hands frequently. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Japan has recorded 18,913 coronavirus cases so far, of which 977 people have lost their lives.

