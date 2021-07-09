Tokyo Giant Cat Has Taken Over The Internet, Check Out Video

A video has gone viral on the Internet where a large cat is seen in the the capital of Japan, Tokyo. The viral video shows the giant 3D cat on a huge billboard in Tokyo city. The 3D visual is fun to watch and has grabbed the attention of many.

Viral video of Tokyo Giant cat

A large LED screen with a 4K resolution display has been placed in Tokyo's Shinjuku area at the east exit of the Shinjuku metro. Recently, a large size 3D cat has popped up on the LED screen giving a real-life picture thanks to its enormous illusion. Japan being a cat-loving country has seen a large population attracted towards the billboard cat. Within a short span of time, the cat has become viral over the internet as numerous people started sharing the video on their social media platforms. A Twitter user has recently shared the video on his Twitter handle. Check out the large cat in Tokyo city over here:



The 3D cat appears throughout the day in between different advertisements. The cat is seen doing different activities starting from meowing, sleeping or sometimes playing. It also gives an illusion of jumping on the viewers. As per multiple reports, the company behind the unique display idea Cross Space has live-streamed the billboard visual on their YouTube handle. However, they have also alerted regarding the 3D effect which can be weak due to the viewing angle.



3D billboards in recent time

Recently, many countries can be seen using 3D billboards to make the view more attractive and appealing to the people. The world is technologically advancing which has boosted such ideas. Several 3D displays can be seen across countries especially in Asian countries. Dome of the best examples of 3D billboards can be seen in China and South Korea. One example was seen in Chengdu, China when the 3D display screen was seen in the city featuring a lion running out from the screen. It seemed like that giant cat would pounce on the people. Previously in 2020, e similar visual was seen in South Korea when a 3D wave was seen in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood.

(Source: Twitter)

