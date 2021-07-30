Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Films Cockroach Instead Of Ongoing Hockey Match, Netizens' React

The Olympic Games this year have been the latest source of entertainment for users all across social media. The most recent incident to make one giggle is a clip from an Argentinian TV channel of a women's hockey match between Spain and Argentina. While Argentina emerged as the winner, a cockroach stole the limelight, with the help of a cameraman. Just as a replay of a shot was about to be broadcasted, spectators were treated to the sight of a cockroach happily waddling across the field. The creature must have piqued the cameraman's curiosity because he focussed on it for several seconds. The camera was quickly turned back to the match, probably to protect the cockroach's privacy. Take a look at the video:

Netizens' Reaction

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, has gotten a lot of attention from people all over the world. On the microblogging platform, the video has received over 5 million views.

Representando a los artrópodos por primera vez en la historia de los juegos olímpicos. Kukavo Ladora lleva el oro a su ciudad natal por los 15 metros planos. — wuschel (@ElWuschel) July 27, 2021



Its historical significance was highlighted by a user, who commented, "Representing arthropods for the first time in the history of the Olympic games."

It's been dubbed the "animal Olympics" by one. Many people are wondering about the cockroach and how it got five seconds of fame without asking for it. The commentary, too, was a show-stealer. The way the cockroach turned to face the camera just as the commentator took its name was described as "cinematic genius" by a Twitter user.

this is a cinematic genius. the way he announces la cucaracha and the cucaracha in question turns around and presents itself. its beautiful. https://t.co/R7uIewD2Pu — ツ franco (@ARTOFDECEPTlON) July 28, 2021



Users couldn't get enough of the clip's wildlife documentary themes. "From the Olympics to National Geographic real quick," one person wrote. Some readers speculated that the cameraman may be a nature aficionado. A user petitioned National Geographic to hire him on his behalf. Others believed the production staff was having a good time swapping scenes between the match and a roving insect. Cockroaches are a rare sight in Japan, according to Twitterati, so the coverage was very interesting from that perspective.

