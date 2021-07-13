Toll Barrier Hitting People Sitting Atop A Mini Truck Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

In a bizarre incident, a group of people sitting on top of a mini truck faced the brunt of the toll plaza barrier. The incident captured on a CCTV camera was shared by Cyberabad Traffic police on Twitter. While sharing the video, the police gave out an important message of following traffic rules. The hilarious moment has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views.

Toll barrier hits people

The video posted by Cyberabad Traffic Police shows how people sitting on top of a goods carriage had to pay for violating traffic rules. Usually, people slow down the speed of vehicles near toll plazas, but the vehicle in question approached the booth speedily and suddenly had to halt. The people sitting on top of the goods carrier did not realize that the speed has resulted in them sitting right next to where the toll barrier comes down to stop them. The toll barrier kept hitting the people multiple times as if punishing them for rash driving. Watch the video here:

Rash driving and carrying people in goods carriage is always dangerous.#RoadSafety #RoadSafetyCyberabad pic.twitter.com/NlLzbahbjm — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 8, 2021

Cyberabad Traffic police shared the video alongside the caption, "Rash driving and carrying people in a goods carriage is always dangerous." Since shared, the video has garnered 64K views and 2664 likes. Netizens, amused by the whole situation expressed their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "First time.... I feel laughing like anything after looking at the victims". Another person commented, "law will take it own course". Another individual commented, "machine doing its job perfectly". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police on July 9 took to its official Twitter handle to share a meme, cautioning people about the need for strict compliance to health safety protocols. The cops warranted that the face masks were the best ‘travel companion’ while on tour across hill stations and various other destinations during the summers. In the meme, the police shared the names of the prominent travel spots, which included Manali Agra, Shimla, and Kullu.

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations !



Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

