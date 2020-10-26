'Tongs Are For Losers': Woman Dips Hand In Boiling Oil To Fry Food, Video Stuns Netizens

A video showing woman frying food by just using her hands has left thousands of internet users astounded. What netizens are calling “iron palm” is the woman’s hand because she can be seen in the short clip frying the food without any problem and even smiles in between. The 13-second-long video was originally posted on TikTok but was quickly shared across the social media platforms. Posted by Twitter account First We Feast, the video which is captioned as “tongs are for losers”, has already garnered more than 19.2k views and hundreds of comments.

The short video shows an elderly woman standing next to a big pan with boiling oil. However, as she proceeds to fry the food, she did not use tongs or spatulas but used her fingers to move the food around. Since the food is being fried, it is expected for it to be hot and even the oil. Without any hesitation of burning herself, the woman continues to engage in conversations, smiling, and keeping a check on the food, all at the same time. At one instance, she even picks oil from the pan in her hand and shows the viewers that she is not hurting. Watch:

She said tongs are for losers 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QF4IaFiMd7 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) October 26, 2020

Netizens express astonishment

From thinking how is it even possible to calling the woman in the video “strongest of all”, netizens expressed their astonishment. Many internet users noted that she has a thick lining of gram flour paste and therefore it is not hurting. However, there were some who resorted to emojis or GIFs that showcase them being spellbound and some even gave their own example. On Twitter user said that she would run away as soon as the oil heats up while cooking because of how carefully the food needs to be handled while frying. Internet users even called the woman “special”

you don't need tongs when you have iron palm https://t.co/5bJPcWIiD4 — nights. (@bobbyderp) October 26, 2020

So that's the secret ingredient — PandaAnt17 (@Ant17Panda) October 26, 2020

She is different 🥶 — the ulgy weeb (@William49013196) October 26, 2020

I AM SCREAMING. — dariany santana (@itsdariany) October 26, 2020

Avatar : The Legend of Oil Bender — how can I help you (@faishalfw) October 26, 2020

how is she just doing that so casually, where are the burns https://t.co/0VjkIzDxE2 — Ian Martzall (@IanMartzall) October 26, 2020

