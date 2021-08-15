'Too Cute': Sea Otter Pups Smoothly Sliding Into Water Wins Internet, Watch Video

Social media has been flooded with videos of animals that capture their cute antics. Now, adding to the unending list, a new video has surfaced on the internet. The video showcases the cute activities of two sea otter pups named Cooper and Watson. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the post.

Sea otters sliding into the water

The video shared by Shedd Aquarium on Instagram shows the cute antics of two animals. While posting the clip, Shedd Aquarium in the first few lines wrote, "A little help sliding into the weekend from sea otter pups Cooper and Watson!". The aquarium further added, "Sea otters are in the same family as weasels and badgers. Can you see the resemblance when Watson stands up?". The sweet video showcases the two sea otter pups Cooper and Watson smoothly sliding into the water. The aquarium informed that the video has been captured by one of their animal care specialists named Christy.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered 40,114 views and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to react to the cute video. One user commented, "Watson looks like he’s debating whether or not he wants to slide into the water". Another user wrote, "I love them so much!". Another individual wrote, "I love the way they so casually slide into the water". Check out some user reactions:

Last month, a cute video had surfaced on the internet that shows the reaction of kids on spotting otters in their house in St. Petersburg, Florida. The video showcases the conversation of excited kids as the otters explore the backyard of the house. The video was shared by NextDoor on Instagram alongside the caption, "Kids react to otters visiting their home in St Petersburg, FL [Florida]". The video shows the otters exploring the backyard of the house. While the otters were enjoying outside, the kids in the house get excited seeing them. In the video, the children were heard excitedly talking about them. The kids were naming the otters and were thrilled as the otter was in the pool.

IMAGE: shedd_aquarium/Instagram

