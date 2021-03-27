Last Updated:

Top Memes Of The Week: From Captain America To Yuvraj Singh, The Meme Lords Spared Nobody!

This week saw a wide range of memes on Jason Roy, Yuvraj Singh, and even Suez Canal! Read on to see some of the most hilarious ones.

new captain america memes

Memes have become a way of life for internet users. We laugh at them, we share them and we even make them. Every controversial topic or spicy news item falls into a meme category very quickly as sharp-minded users have the wittiest quips to offer on every situation. This week, let us do a round-up of the funniest memes that made the news!

New Captain America memes

Marvel recently released its new series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Hotstar. The show has featured a new Captain America and fans have been going crazy because he does not match the level of Chris Evans, the actor who has played Captain America till Avengers: Endgame. Take a look at these new Captain America memes here:

Suez Canal Blockage memes

A maritime traffic jam in the Suez Canal after an Indian ship got stuck there has been the internet's favourite thing to joke about! The blockage has caused a huge jam and every hour, losses in international trade are just increasing because of it! This is an important issue but Twitter users have other things on their minds! Take a look at these hilarious tweets on the subject!

Jason Roy's Reaction to Chris Jordan's Catch

In the decider match on March 20th, England player Jason Roy had the funniest reaction to Chris Jordan's dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav! They might have lost the game, but memes on England player Jason Roy were spreading like wildfire on the internet! take a look at some of the most hilarious Jason Roy memes here:

Yuvraj Singh's memes

Former Indian All-rounder, Yuvraj Singh participated in the Road Saftey Series and smashed a total of 60 runs in 40 balls and Yuvraj fans went berserk after this stunning display of skill from the batsman! Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's memes that circulated after the match:

Lockdown 2021 memes

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases that India is currently facing and it being one year since the last lockdown was implemented, #Lockdown2021 was trending on Twitter as parts of India are really facing partial lockdowns and curfews due to the spike.

#INDvsENG memes

With England touring India currently, they have played 5 T-20 matches and 2 ODIs and this has of course called for many memes on various moments in the matches. Here are some hilarious ones we found:

Holi memes

As Holi nears, people all around have been excited for the festival of colours and have made it a trending hashtag on Twitter as many celebrate the long weekend!

