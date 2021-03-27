Top Memes Of The Week: From Captain America To Yuvraj Singh, The Meme Lords Spared Nobody!

Memes have become a way of life for internet users. We laugh at them, we share them and we even make them. Every controversial topic or spicy news item falls into a meme category very quickly as sharp-minded users have the wittiest quips to offer on every situation. This week, let us do a round-up of the funniest memes that made the news!

New Captain America memes

Marvel recently released its new series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Hotstar. The show has featured a new Captain America and fans have been going crazy because he does not match the level of Chris Evans, the actor who has played Captain America till Avengers: Endgame. Take a look at these new Captain America memes here:

me every time the new captain America comes of my screen

-#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier ï¿¼ pic.twitter.com/cY2CW1cpIS — ð™ ð™–ð™©ð™§ð™žð™£ð™– ðŸ¦‹‎â§— ð™šð™«ð™šð™§ð™¢ð™¤ð™§ð™šâœ¨ðŸ’› (@swiftiestanwbu) March 26, 2021

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO BELIEVE THAT THIS IS THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA WHEN HE DOESNT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT ASS FOR IT?! THE DISRESPECT! #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/h7J4mIJdWU — âœ¨Lizâœ¨ (@_agnesisthebest) March 26, 2021

Suez Canal Blockage memes

A maritime traffic jam in the Suez Canal after an Indian ship got stuck there has been the internet's favourite thing to joke about! The blockage has caused a huge jam and every hour, losses in international trade are just increasing because of it! This is an important issue but Twitter users have other things on their minds! Take a look at these hilarious tweets on the subject!

the boat is stuck in the suez canal like pic.twitter.com/1OWQ9BmETJ — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) March 26, 2021

good morning to the Suez Canel boat only pic.twitter.com/JAFbcSQOfN — Rachel âœ¨ (@vviolet55) March 24, 2021

If they just wait 50-60 years the sea level will be high enough for the boat to just sail away — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. ðŸ’¸ (@ParikPatelCFA) March 26, 2021

elon musk furiously drafting a statement on why this would never happen if the suez canal ran on hyperloop pic.twitter.com/t7Y1uWsEzA — amy b (@arb) March 26, 2021

Ships: coming around the cape of good hope

Pirates: pic.twitter.com/twfVYc7CDO — Panch0V (@Panch0V) March 25, 2021

Jason Roy's Reaction to Chris Jordan's Catch

In the decider match on March 20th, England player Jason Roy had the funniest reaction to Chris Jordan's dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav! They might have lost the game, but memes on England player Jason Roy were spreading like wildfire on the internet! take a look at some of the most hilarious Jason Roy memes here:

Everyone:- Nothing in life comes easy, you have to work hard

Jason Roy: #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cIoRxTp46f — Ashutosh Sahu (@Ashutos07033842) March 20, 2021

Jason Roy looking at his scorecard today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/567pzh9LnB — Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali17) March 20, 2021

Yuvraj Singh's memes

Former Indian All-rounder, Yuvraj Singh participated in the Road Saftey Series and smashed a total of 60 runs in 40 balls and Yuvraj fans went berserk after this stunning display of skill from the batsman! Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's memes that circulated after the match:

#INDLvSLL

Sri Lanka after losing another final to India : pic.twitter.com/cns7zzoJ5r — Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 21, 2021

Yuvi comes and starts hitting it from middle of the bat#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/RK7Fdptbwo — DD (@the_witty_monk) March 21, 2021

Lockdown 2021 memes

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases that India is currently facing and it being one year since the last lockdown was implemented, #Lockdown2021 was trending on Twitter as parts of India are really facing partial lockdowns and curfews due to the spike.

After the news students to corona* #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/kRByBT7DD9 — Ahmad Shykh ðŸ”¥ | Laiba sis kaðŸŽ‚| | Ali jani kaðŸŽ‚ | (@its_Lucifer47) March 20, 2021

Le teachers, labours, parents to

Government after the news*#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/BI4XlyL2EG — Ahmad Shykh ðŸ”¥ | Laiba sis kaðŸŽ‚| | Ali jani kaðŸŽ‚ | (@its_Lucifer47) March 20, 2021

When datesheet is out

Le Corona#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/cCUSfg2xrn — Mudassir Anjum Khattak (@meme_seMudassir) March 20, 2021

Here we come againðŸ¥² #lockdown2021

March 22! Please don’t join this meme:) pic.twitter.com/UTcXirflYK — preoccupiedhamna (@apkipyaridaactr) March 20, 2021

After March 2020, lockdown again in March 2021*#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/bpQlhhkaId — Memes By Zayn ðŸ¥¶ (@MemesByZayn) March 21, 2021

#INDvsENG memes

With England touring India currently, they have played 5 T-20 matches and 2 ODIs and this has of course called for many memes on various moments in the matches. Here are some hilarious ones we found:

If “Edit karke tune image mera meme bana diya, mehnat karke tere bhai ne pura dream bana diya” had to be explained in 2 images.#KrunalPandya #INDvsENG #1stODI #Debut #1stODI pic.twitter.com/C2WbQ2dLWA — Madhur.ðŸ§¡ (@madhursharma47) March 23, 2021

Viru paji you always make all the matches extra interesting! Then with your fearless batting now with these memesðŸ”¥! #INDvsENG @virendersehwag https://t.co/bTBm4Zx3F8 — Archit BhuyanðŸ˜‡ (@archit_bhuyan45) March 20, 2021

Holi memes

As Holi nears, people all around have been excited for the festival of colours and have made it a trending hashtag on Twitter as many celebrate the long weekend!

Image courtesy: Pinterest and Road Safety Series Twitter