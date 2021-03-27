Top Memes Of The Week: From Captain America To Yuvraj Singh, The Meme Lords Spared Nobody!

Quick links:
Memes have become a way of life for internet users. We laugh at them, we share them and we even make them. Every controversial topic or spicy news item falls into a meme category very quickly as sharp-minded users have the wittiest quips to offer on every situation. This week, let us do a round-up of the funniest memes that made the news!
Marvel recently released its new series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Hotstar. The show has featured a new Captain America and fans have been going crazy because he does not match the level of Chris Evans, the actor who has played Captain America till Avengers: Endgame. Take a look at these new Captain America memes here:
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldierMarch 20, 2021
“join me in welcoming the new captain america”
me: pic.twitter.com/pBwiVeu1tR
Seeing the "new" Captain America.March 26, 2021
Bucky:#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/REW8Nr4bM1
the new captain america annoys tf out of me like when I see him I just wanna #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/ZmaR5GtjM2March 26, 2021
me every time the new captain America comes of my screen— ð™ ð™–ð™©ð™§ð™žð™£ð™– ðŸ¦‹â§— ð™šð™«ð™šð™§ð™¢ð™¤ð™§ð™šâœ¨ðŸ’› (@swiftiestanwbu) March 26, 2021
-#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier ï¿¼ pic.twitter.com/cY2CW1cpIS
HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO BELIEVE THAT THIS IS THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA WHEN HE DOESNT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT ASS FOR IT?! THE DISRESPECT! #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/h7J4mIJdWU— âœ¨Lizâœ¨ (@_agnesisthebest) March 26, 2021
A maritime traffic jam in the Suez Canal after an Indian ship got stuck there has been the internet's favourite thing to joke about! The blockage has caused a huge jam and every hour, losses in international trade are just increasing because of it! This is an important issue but Twitter users have other things on their minds! Take a look at these hilarious tweets on the subject!
the boat is stuck in the suez canal like pic.twitter.com/1OWQ9BmETJ— Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) March 26, 2021
good morning to the Suez Canel boat only pic.twitter.com/JAFbcSQOfN— Rachel âœ¨ (@vviolet55) March 24, 2021
If they just wait 50-60 years the sea level will be high enough for the boat to just sail away— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. ðŸ’¸ (@ParikPatelCFA) March 26, 2021
elon musk furiously drafting a statement on why this would never happen if the suez canal ran on hyperloop pic.twitter.com/t7Y1uWsEzA— amy b (@arb) March 26, 2021
Ships: coming around the cape of good hope— Panch0V (@Panch0V) March 25, 2021
Pirates: pic.twitter.com/twfVYc7CDO
In the decider match on March 20th, England player Jason Roy had the funniest reaction to Chris Jordan's dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav! They might have lost the game, but memes on England player Jason Roy were spreading like wildfire on the internet! take a look at some of the most hilarious Jason Roy memes here:
Everyone:- Nothing in life comes easy, you have to work hard— Ashutosh Sahu (@Ashutos07033842) March 20, 2021
Jason Roy: #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cIoRxTp46f
Jason Roy looking at his scorecard today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/567pzh9LnB— Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali17) March 20, 2021
#INDvENG Jason Roy after Chris Jordan's 4-0-57-0 pic.twitter.com/9R7Zt8z1Pi— EscapeTheOrdinary (@EscapeTheOrdi12) March 20, 2021
#INDvENG #INDvsENG #JasonRoy— Likhitha à¤—à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾ à°¸à±à°—à±à°—à°² ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ - Zoya factor (@suggalaLikhitha) March 20, 2021
That one guy's contribution in every group project pic.twitter.com/C0U9wBNJNa
Former Indian All-rounder, Yuvraj Singh participated in the Road Saftey Series and smashed a total of 60 runs in 40 balls and Yuvraj fans went berserk after this stunning display of skill from the batsman! Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's memes that circulated after the match:
#YuvrajSingh who was failed in T-20 final against sri-lanka...#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/2Gv6bgWp5Q— mukesh choudhary (@sonofchaudhary_) March 21, 2021
After seeing #YuvrajSingh and #Yusufpathan batting in today's #INDLvSLL match— Sonu Sehgal (@ssehgal8586) March 21, 2021
We all be like: pic.twitter.com/EkzUpneCH3
#INDLvSLL— Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 21, 2021
Sri Lanka after losing another final to India : pic.twitter.com/cns7zzoJ5r
Yuvi comes and starts hitting it from middle of the bat#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/RK7Fdptbwo— DD (@the_witty_monk) March 21, 2021
#INDLvSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021— 2 Slips and a Gully (@srikar_st) March 21, 2021
Sachin and Yuvi to current kids pic.twitter.com/5N9hjF4JBs
Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases that India is currently facing and it being one year since the last lockdown was implemented, #Lockdown2021 was trending on Twitter as parts of India are really facing partial lockdowns and curfews due to the spike.
After the news students to corona* #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/kRByBT7DD9— Ahmad Shykh ðŸ”¥ | Laiba sis kaðŸŽ‚| | Ali jani kaðŸŽ‚ | (@its_Lucifer47) March 20, 2021
Le teachers, labours, parents to— Ahmad Shykh ðŸ”¥ | Laiba sis kaðŸŽ‚| | Ali jani kaðŸŽ‚ | (@its_Lucifer47) March 20, 2021
Government after the news*#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/BI4XlyL2EG
When datesheet is out— Mudassir Anjum Khattak (@meme_seMudassir) March 20, 2021
Le Corona#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/cCUSfg2xrn
Here we come againðŸ¥² #lockdown2021— preoccupiedhamna (@apkipyaridaactr) March 20, 2021
March 22! Please don’t join this meme:) pic.twitter.com/UTcXirflYK
After March 2020, lockdown again in March 2021*#lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/bpQlhhkaId— Memes By Zayn ðŸ¥¶ (@MemesByZayn) March 21, 2021
With England touring India currently, they have played 5 T-20 matches and 2 ODIs and this has of course called for many memes on various moments in the matches. Here are some hilarious ones we found:
Shardul thakur in every critical matches#INDvsENG #ODI #Shardulthakur #MEMES pic.twitter.com/FZMplTngZS— Zok (@zokricket) March 23, 2021
If “Edit karke tune image mera meme bana diya, mehnat karke tere bhai ne pura dream bana diya” had to be explained in 2 images.#KrunalPandya #INDvsENG #1stODI #Debut #1stODI pic.twitter.com/C2WbQ2dLWA— Madhur.ðŸ§¡ (@madhursharma47) March 23, 2021
Viru paji you always make all the matches extra interesting! Then with your fearless batting now with these memesðŸ”¥! #INDvsENG @virendersehwag https://t.co/bTBm4Zx3F8— Archit BhuyanðŸ˜‡ (@archit_bhuyan45) March 20, 2021
Ye fas gya ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚#India #England #INDvsENG #PrasidhKrishna #Cricket #memesdaily #MEMES #Trending @absolutesatya #satyashow #Pune pic.twitter.com/swbSODgvqm— Govind Gautam (@g_gautam01) March 23, 2021
#INDvENG— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 24, 2021
Our Lord Shardul Thakur â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Œ pic.twitter.com/acMpDzDjaJ
As Holi nears, people all around have been excited for the festival of colours and have made it a trending hashtag on Twitter as many celebrate the long weekend!
ðŸ™ˆ So what's your bahana?#Holi #Holi2021 #HoliHai #HoliSpecial #rangbarse #hidingfromfriends #holimemes #memes #funny #fun #funnymemes #indianchef #chef #masterchef #chefRB #RanveerBrar pic.twitter.com/ZfLw22os04— Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) March 26, 2021
#hilarious #memesdaily #MEMES #MEMEKBASAH #Holi #Holi2021 #HoliSpecial— HKMEMES (@HKMEMES1) March 26, 2021
Expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/zqJ6SS3e9c
#Holi #meme pic.twitter.com/mUkE4doKLl— i.am.amitsharma (@iamamitsharma1) March 10, 2021
#ShortFilms #TheShortCuts #HoliKaDehen #MEMES #holidayiscoming #HOLI #KARAStudios— The Short Cuts (@theshortkuts) July 25, 2020
Watch Now: https://t.co/qpft7M0eci
Me to my friends *Before we start playing Holi*: Mere pe color mat lagana mujhe allergy hai.
Me 5 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/FsQwUsWOnB
