From Rishabh Pant To #twitterdown; Here Are The Top Memes From The Week

The internet has been blowing up with a number of memes since the lockdown began. Some of these creative meme creators have picked up some trending topics and created memes on it. From Rishab Pant memes to Subway Bread memes, a number of other trending topics have been included in our memes of the week. Here are some popular memes.

Memes Of the Week

Rishab Pant memes

Rishab Pant had been on the headlines for being the part of a meme spree of Twitter. This was the aftermath of Sanju Samson’s extraordinary performance in IPL’s Rajasthan vs Chennai. Twitterati started comparing the wicketkeeper’s performance for India. Even after giving a valuable contribution to the Indian cricket, Rishab Pant was the centre of a huge number of memes. Here are some popular Rishab Pant Memes.

Finally, someone said what i have been saying for so long.

Give Sanju Samson half the chances given to Rishabh Pant. https://t.co/U4rM38Kypj — Baba Saga (@BabaNoorani) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson is the most underrated Keeper/Batsman ever



Better than Rishabh Pant

Anytime !!!#RRvCSK #Samson pic.twitter.com/5RfCdszKgg — maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) September 22, 2020

Rishabh Pant trying to get into the Indian Team. pic.twitter.com/WWPiwZOOv8 — Celestial Saffron (@CelestialSaff) September 22, 2020

Drishyam October 2 memes

Drishyam is a popular Indian thriller film that gained a lot of popularity online. The film was involved in a spree of memes that were shared online. The users picked up a small detail fro the film. On October 2, 2020, the users started sharing memes that certainly cracked up the netizens. A fan commented, “It has started.Vijay aur uski family kal Panaji gaye the, satsang me. Pav Bhaji bhi khayi thi. 3 Oct ko vapas agaye. #Drishyam has made a special connection with 2 October.” Here are some other popular Drishyam memes.



#twitterdown memes

The popular social media platform, Twitter recently was a part of a meme spree. This was an aftermath of the huge outrage because the Twitter servers were not functioning. DownDetector has registered over 40000 complaints from the fans. This was then transformed into a #twitterdown meme spree to start on the platform itself. A large number of users shared their versions of #twitterdown memes. Here are some #twitterdown memes.

#Twitterdown

Le IPL Lovers Who Were Tweeting Every Ball: pic.twitter.com/bm8HuQsK6P — Nishant Sharma(RCB)🇮🇳 (@Srcstic_enginer) October 1, 2020

POV: You’re checking Twitter to see if #TwitterDown, or if it’s just your WiFi. pic.twitter.com/upEWaxQg8k — Apple Terminal (@AppleTerminal) October 1, 2020

Subway Bread memes

The internet was recently filled with a number of hilarious subway bread memes. This happened after an Irish court ruled out Subway from calling their bread, bread. The court issued an order which mentioned that they had to refer to it as cake because of the high sugar content. The fast-food company faced a lot of backlash as the internet users started sharing their Subway bread memes. Well, seeing the history of controversies Subway has been involved in the past, it is not shocking to see them sell their bread that contains too much sugar and cal lit healthy. Here are some of the most popular subway bread memes on the internet.

You know the "everything is cake" meme? It turns out so is Subway's bread. https://t.co/Tawc2WiQvH — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) October 1, 2020

I think it's amazing that after all this time the everything is cake meme has real life implications after Ireland figured out Subway's bread has secretly been cake all along. Damn them for tricking us. — Dylan Fox/方灵 🇺🇸🇨🇳🦋 (@DylanZeroSky) October 1, 2020

Donald Trump memes

Donald Trump recently took to his Twitter account to update that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. A number of Hollywood celebrities have been responding to his news through their social media accounts. A number of the users have also started making a number of memes on this. This is because initially, he had said in a statement that according to him the Coronavirus was a “hoax”. A huge number of Donald Trump memes have dominated social media lately. Thus we have picked some of the most hilarious Donald Trump memes just for you.

