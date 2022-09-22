Bengaluru, dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, is proud to be home to top technology businesses and a booming urban population in Karnataka. However, the fast-expanding city hasn't properly addressed the issue of inadequate road infrastructure. The residents of Bengaluru have often used creative approaches to raise awareness of the problems and demand safer roadways. Recently, one such inventive response to the pothole problem from Bengaluru citizens quickly went viral again.

Bengaluru residents take a dig at the pothole menace

Nimo Tai (@Cryptic Miind), a well-known Twitter user, posted screenshots of a Google location that was just a pothole. The Bellandur neighbourhood in southeast Bangalore is listed as the place for "Abizer's Pothole," which has been registered as a "historical site in Bangalore." Many mock reviews were written in favour of the pothole, which had received ratings of five stars!

Sharing the finning reviews of the "Abizer's Pothole" Nimo Tai tweeted, "In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews."

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

"Ever since its appearance real estate is booming in the area, in case you are inconvenienced by the pothole there is a conveniently located physiotherapist right opposite," a review said. Another person quipped, "Top tier pothole, great location very close to many grocery stores and all good schools."

"Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places," one Google reviewer said. With mock reviews, another user said, "Best pothole I have seen so. A true back breaking experience, and also a testing ground for your car suspension."

On Twitter, the screenshots of these reviews are being extensively shared with internet users even suggesting that Google maps be updated to include all potholes and name them after the elected officials responsible for maintaining the neighbourhood.

a great idea to pin it on Google. Could've named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results😂



Should start this in Mumbai too — Ashish (@ashishkibaat) September 20, 2022

They should name it after the municipality officials. Top post gets the largest/deepest honour. — Thulsa Doomed (@LordSau97590032) September 20, 2022

Republic ground report on Bengaluru potholes

Amid the Karnataka High Court’s deadline to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in 10 days, Republic TV conducted a reality check and found gaping holes in the posh locality of Gyan Ganga Nagar in the city, where the street was found with potholes, 2-3 feet deep and the entire road stretch on the verge of caving in. It’s important to mention here that BBMP has mentioned there are only 221 potholes in the city, on major roads and 2,500 potholes on arterial roads left to be filled.

Gyan Ganga Nagar is one and a half kilometres from Bangalore University and three kilometres from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), where a number of sports coaching personnel reside. The road has a number of potholes on the stretch, which are 2-3 feet deep and is visibly almost on the verge of caving in.

The residents have complained about the dilapidated condition of the roads to the concerned authorities but no action thus far has been taken. The real danger of the potholes is at night when they are not visible compared to daytime when the ditches can be avoided.