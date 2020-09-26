Top Viral Videos Of The Week: From Spooky Footage Of Ghost Face To Cat Reading Paper

From a spooky ghost video captured in the attic to music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s new song, the internet was flooded with several viral videos and pictures this week. Here are a few contents, which made it to the headlines this week. Read more details here.

Yashraj's new song

After claiming immense success with his Rasode main Kaun tha bit, social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently released a fresh musical piece, which is inspired by the third season of the famous television reality show, Emotional Atyachar. The video is a pun based on Poonam, who intends to catch her cheating boyfriend redhanded with the host Parvesh Rana’s help. The video became viral within no time. Take a look:

Spooky footage of the ghostly face

Recently, a woman shared a video of a spooky kid she noticed when she stumbled across an abandoned mansion. Fascinated by the old house, she recorded a short clip, which features a glimpse of an anonymous child-like figure. According to a report by The Sun, the woman wanted to show the video to her daughter, who soon noticed a head peeping from the mansion’s window.

Cat' eyes dilate after hiccups

A recent viral video took netizens to surprise, as it shows a cat having hiccups. The video was shared on the Twitter handle, wonderofscience, which features the face of the cat, focussing on its green eyes that begin to dilate very soon after he starts hiccupping and his pupils expand simultaneously. This lesser-known fact about the cat’s hiccups left the netizens stunned and internet users expressed their wish to know more about such facts about cats. Take a look at the video here:

Cats' eyes dilate when they hiccup. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wJnXgAy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 22, 2020

Cat reads paper

Recently, a Twitter user posted a hilarious meme of a cat reading a paper, which is being held by a woman. More so, the Twitter user used the Hindi song, Dus Bahana from the movies, Baaghi 2 and Dus to describe the hilarious situation between a ‘student and a teacher’. Take a look at the unmissable meme.

Teacher: what comes after 10

Me: 11

Teacher: then why did you write ‘bahane karke le gaye dil’? pic.twitter.com/yQ8J4c3b1t — Baneen (@MissChooziyay) September 20, 2020

Gucci's viral jeans

Recently, luxury Brand Gucci launched their fall collection 2020 and introduced grass-stained jeans and mud-stained overalls, which went viral as the worn-out jeans are being sold for a huge price by the brand. Gucci is selling these jeans for $1,400 (Rs 1,02,878) and denim overalls that cost $1,200 (Rs 88,184). Netizens shared the details of Gucci's grass-stained jeans on their page and gave hilarious reactions to it. Take a look:

