Tracy Howell From Texas Shares An Adorable Story On Her Facebook; Receives Immense Love

In an adorable incident, a wife revealed the reason of always taking a bite from her husband’s lunch. Tracy Howell from Texas took to her Facebook page as she shared an image of a burger, out of which she has already taken a bite. In the caption, she shares a small story which has left the netizens in complete awe as they term it as the ‘most precious thing’.

Wife shares an adorable story

According to the caption, Tracy has been preparing lunch for her husband Clifford since day 1 of their marriage. Earlier, she would occasionally join him on the site and have lunch with him. Once, he told Tracy that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love. Since then, Tracy has been taking a bite from his lunch.

In the caption, she wrote, “Soon after that, while fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away. When he got home (long before cell phones) he commented that someone took a bite out of his sandwich. I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him. I continue to do this frequently (unless it’s tuna or pimento cheese) and he still says, “saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good”.

Read: Facebook Sued By US Federal Regulators & Over 45 State Prosecutors For 'predatory' Conduct

After sharing the image and the adorable story behind it, the couple received immense love from the netizens. Tracy made another post, thanking the people for the love that she received from everyone.

Expressing herself, in the caption she wrote, "I am amazed, shocked & humbled all at the same time over my post that has gotten so much attention. I remember the next day it had 5 shares and I thought "why in the world would someone want to share that post"! I forgot about it until someone that evening told me it it was up to 151 shares. That was when I became shocked and amazed. I actually laughed out loud at it . Soon after that I started getting some of the sweetest private messages from people from all over the world (some attached here). I've replied to each message, and have heard some amazing stories through these conversations. I've loved them all!! That is when I became humbled.The only thought that comes to my mind when I fix his lunch and "take a bite of his sandwich" is how much I love him. About as much thought as he puts into a phone call in the middle of the day when he tells me "he just needs to hear my voice" or a little note we leave for each other here and there from time to time".

Read: US Antitrust Siege Of Tech Widens With Lawsuits Vs Facebook

Read: German Regulators Launch New Facebook Investigation Over VR

Also Read: NASA Shares Mesmerising Sonification Video Of Crab Nebula; Netizens Call It 'breathtaking'

(Image Credits: Facebook/TracyHowell)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.