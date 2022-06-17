Humanity still exists and there are several examples to prove it. There are multiple videos and posts of people being kind toward the needy. As it is rightly said by Budhha, "If you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path." So, helping somebody will surely pay you back in something you have never thought of. Traffic cops have a tough job of standing on the road for the whole and controlling the vehicular moment but some of them go beyond their regular work. As of now, a viral video of a traffic cop has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a traffic cop sweeping the road to remove small pebbles and rocks while the traffic signal is red as these unwanted particles could have led to tyre punctures. The cop didn't mind to contribute for humanity as he could be seen doing this without thinking anything else. The video was shared by an IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, "Respect for You," read the caption on the video.

Previously, a trending video of UP Police helping an aged cart puller in the state's Mahoba district had gone viral. The video showed the cart puller struggling due to heavy sacks falling off the cart due to imbalance. As he was seen getting stuck in a tough situation, two cops of the UP Police stepped in to help.

'Humanity is more than a duty', netizens say

The viral news has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 1.2 million views since it was shared. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views, "My salute and respect," a user wrote. The second user expressed, "A hero is someone who has given his life to something bigger than oneself". The third user has spelled, "Salute to this man for the value of a single life".

